Around the State

The federal Justice Department is suing the owners of a Rapid City hotel and casino for allegedly prohibiting Native Americans from entering the establishment.
The suit was filed against Retsel Corp., the owner of Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, and company directors Connie Uhre and her son, Nicholas Uhre.
“Restricting access to a hotel based on a person’s race is prohibited by federal law,” U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell for the District of South Dakota said. “At the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we are called to ensure that individuals are treated equally at public accommodations in South Dakota."
The complaint alleges that on March 20, Connie Uhre told other Rapid City hotel owners and managers that she did “not want to allow Natives on property."
"The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives…so we just have to say 'no' to them,” Connie Uhre allegedly said.
That same day, she allegedly posted a statement from her Facebook account announcing that “we will no longer allow any Native Americans” in the Grand Gateway or Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino.
USD to host health education workshop
The University of South Dakota’s Interprofessional Health Education Center will host its 12th annual interprofessional training workshop on Tuesday.
Some 563 students in health disciplines from USD and South Dakota State University are registered for the event on USD's Vermillion campus.
Participants will practice skills to help them function as members of an interprofessional health care team, including how to accept and value input from team members of all professional levels and disciplines.
State prison inmate commits apparent suicide
A state prison inmate in Sioux Falls has died of a suspected suicide.
Ray Palacio, 31, was transported from the South Dakota State Penitentiary to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The death is under investigation.
Palacio was serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Roberts County.
Free brain injury recovery classes
Black Hills Brain Health will offer free in-person and virtual classes to help individuals, medical providers and caregivers learn about the brain recovery journey.
"Changes in Emotion and Cognition after Brain Injury" and "Enhancing Social Skills after Brain Injury" will be held 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 30, respectively, at Black Hills Works, 3650 Range Road, Rapid City.
To sign up or for details on joining virtually, call 605-343-7297 or email chull@bhws.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.