RC woman convicted for stabbing death
A Pennington County jury convicted a Rapid City woman in her boyfriend’s stabbing death.
Ashley Peltier was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the June 8, 2021, death of Stanley Kennard III, also known as James Rice.
“Cases like this one deal with complex family dynamics,” Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema said.
Kempema, who assisted the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office with the prosecution.
“I commend the jury for its ability to sift through those dynamics and apply the evidence it heard to the law,” he said. “It was clear throughout the trial that the jury took its civic duty very seriously and ultimately came to a just decision.”
Deputy Pennington County State’s Attorney Anna Lindrooth agreed.
“This verdict provided a step towards justice for Stanley Kennard, and the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office is proud of the work that we did in this case for Stanley and for his family,” she said.
Police identify two killed in crash
(AP) — The South Dakota State Patrol has identified the two people who died after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg.
Jennifer Torgerson, 45, and Kaylee Torgerson, 12, both died at the scene of the crash about a mile south of Harrisburg Wednesday evening. The truck’s driver, Philip Torgerson, 44, of Harrisburg, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Authorities have said Philip Torgerson was driving west, but didn’t yield at the railroad crossing and collided with the train. He could face charges.
Court rejects challenge by dead inmate’s brother
The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that the personal representatives of a woman who died in a state prison tried to uphold a request in her will.
The justices released the unanimous opinion on Thursday rejecting her brother’s legal challenge.
Bonnie J. Pease died of health conditions in 2013 while an inmate at the South Dakota Women’s Prison. She had hand-written a will seven months earlier that gave her estate to Lynn and Lisa Schock of Aberdeen.
The will said the Schocks were to give “a share to my brother Douglas Dean Hubert and for Cocky’s (her bird) new keeper mom search, and making some arrangements for litigation start monies to correct injustices at SDWP in Pierre.”
The Schocks contacted the American Civil Liberties Union about pursuing a lawsuit but there wasn’t interest. Hubert however claimed they hadn’t met the condition. Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote that they had.
“He argues that the Schocks should have expended more resources or made further efforts to pursue litigation against the SDWP,” the chief justice said. “In response, the circuit court provided Douglas an opportunity to present a plan to fulfill the litigation condition. Douglas did not at any time present an alternative plan. More importantly, there is no evidence, or even a suggestion, that the estate had a potentially meritorious claim against the SDWP.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.