Around the State

(AP) — Two people have died and a third is seriously injured after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg, the South Dakota State Patrol said on Thursday.
The crash happened before 5 p.m. on Wednesday about one mile south of Harrisburg. The state patrol said preliminary information indicates that the driver of the pickup was heading west when he did not yield at a railroad crossing and collided with a southbound train.
Two passengers in the truck — a 45-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl — died at the scene. The 44-year-old man who was driving the pickup suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.
The state patrol says the driver of the pickup truck may face criminal charges. Authorities are also investigating whether the people in the truck were using seatbelts.
The train operator was not injured.
Cattlemen’s trade show begins on Monday
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association is gearing up for the 74th Annual Convention and Trade Show slated for Dec. 12 and 13 in Pierre. The Annual Convention and Trade Show provides a forum for members and nonmembers alike to network with fellow cattlemen, craft the policy that will guide SDCA staff and leadership in the coming year, and learn about the latest industry happenings.
The convention theme is focused on the various aspects of technology that impact farmers, ranchers, and the entire agriculture industry, such as precision ranching and cybersecurity. Convention programming will provide awareness, education, and solutions to help producers to continue to maximize efficiencies and adopt new practices. For more information, visit sdcattlemen.org.
Jacobson House added to national register
The Basil H. and Frances Jacobson House in Vermillion has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The register is the official federal list of properties identified as important to American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering and culture.
“The Jacobson House was nominated as a great example of the contemporary style of architecture that was popular in the late 1960s and 1970s,” Ted Spencer,
state historic preservation officer, said.
DANR to host suicide prevention training
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will host free suicide prevention training for faith leaders on April 25 in Sioux Falls and April 27 in Rapid City. Avera Health and Monument Health are sponsoring the events.
