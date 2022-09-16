Around the State

SD facing shortage of state troopers
(AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is struggling with a shortage of officers after over two dozen left the agency this year.
Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the departures leave the highway patrol short 22 troopers. Even with a recent pay raise approved by Gov. Kristi Noem, the highway patrol’s starting pay has lagged behind other law enforcement agencies in the state’s largest cities and counties.
The shortage comes despite the Republican governor’s attempts to recruit officers from across the country with promises that the state supports law enforcement officers.
SD among least friendly for electric vehicles
A new study found South Dakota is ranked No. 5 for least electric-vehicle friendly state in the nation.
According to The Fabricator, North America's leading magazine for metal forming and the fabricating industry, the study looked at the number of registered electric cars per capita, availability of public chargers, state tax incentives for personal electric-vehicle owners, gas prices and electricity prices.
Other report highlights include the best states to own an electric vehicle are Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona and Nevada and the worst states, in addition to South Dakota, are Rhode Island, Kansas, Mississippi and Arkansas.
California has the highest number of public charging stations with 14,487 compared to Alaska with the least at 53.
Company breaks ground for fuel production
A company has broken ground on a sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston – the largest economic investment in South Dakota history.
Gevo is commercializing the next generation of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions while reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
The facility will use regionally grown corn as its feedstock and pay farmers for sustainably grown corn.
Gevo will create 1,000 jobs during construction and 90 long-term jobs.
The new facility is the first billion-dollar plus project in the history of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
Gevo will support two Build Dakota scholarships for students at Lake Area Technical College.
FFA Foundation receives $75,000 from bank
First Dakota National Bank made a $75,000 commitment to the South Dakota FFA Foundation at the South Dakota State Fair.
The announcement was part of the bank’s celebration of 1.5 centuries as the state's original bank.
In the 2022-23 school year, there are more than 10,000 high school agriculture education students in South Dakota. There have been 21 new FFA chapters in the past six school years.
SD student art competition open
South Dakota students in kindergarten through 12th grade have until Nov. 11 to enter the Governor’s Student Art Competition.
Selected works from four age divisions will be exhibited in the state Capitol Building in Pierre from January through September.
For guidelines and submission instructions, go to artscouncil.sd.gov/events.
For questions, write Rebecca.cruse@state.sd.us or call 605-773-3301.
Free concert season comes to close
Levitt at the Falls has concluded the 2022 concert season of 50 free professional outdoor performances in Sioux Falls.
Presented by Sanford Health, the season featured concerts from June 3 to Sept. 10 at the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West. More than 106,000 attended concerts and another 92,505 viewers live-streamed the performances.
The Levitt employed more than 420 musicians, featuring local, regional, national and international acts. More than 200 volunteers contributed more than 3,000 hours to the series.
Woman sentenced for meth trafficking
A Pine Ridge woman will serve three years and 10 months in prison for bringing methamphetamine to South Dakota and distributing it to others.
Shiotah Buckman, 22, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled
substance. A federal grand jury indicted Buckman in February 2021.
SF man sentenced for child pornography
A Sioux Falls man will serve 15 years in federal prison for videotaping a minor female with a hidden camera placed in a bathroom where she used the toilet showered.
Jeremy James Konda, 49, was convicted of production of child pornography between May and July 2020. Konda was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2021 and pleaded guilty on July 5, 2022.
Bridge to be dedicated in honor of WWI soldier
The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will dedicate a state Highway 34 bridge east of Egan in honor of U.S. Army Private Frederic Schroeder.
Schroeder, who lived in Egan, enlisted in the Army and began his World War I tour in 1918. He was killed in action on Sept. 30, 1918, while serving with B-Company 361st Infantry Regiment 91st Division.
The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Madison City Armory.
AU welcomes nearly 2,100 students
Augustana University in Sioux Falls has 2,086 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled this year.
Hailing from 37 states and 49 countries, the number marks the largest student body in more than four decades at Augustana.
Augustana has 553 new first-year full-time undergraduate students — the second largest in the university’s history and 116 more than last year. The largest incoming class ever recorded at Augustana was in 1970 with 594.
Included in the near record incoming class this fall are 92 new international students — a record for Augustana.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.