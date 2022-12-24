Around the State

Magstadt receives secretary appointment
On Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Melissa Magstadt as Secretary of Health.
Magstadt replaces Joan Adams, who retired days after the governor discovered that the state Department of Health had contracted with a transgender activist group to host a “gender summit” next month.
Noem announced Adam’s retirement Monday, four days after the Republican governor condemned the transgender health summit.
Magstadt is an advanced practice registered nurse and co-owns Quick Care SD, which provides quick and affordable healthcare access across Eastern South Dakota. The South Dakota native also owns an integrated medicine practice called SG Essentials in Watertown and Pierre.
Magstadt served in the state House from 2011-2014 and has been involved in South Dakota healthcare for more than 30 years.
She has a master’s from South Dakota State University with a focus as a family nurse practitioner. She also has a master’s in business administration from Mount Marty University.
Magstadt and her family live in the Castlewood and Watertown area.
Labor Dept. provides apprenticeships funding
The Department of Labor and Regulation has awarded four recipients $35,500 each to assist in the development of high school registered apprenticeships through the Pathway Partnership Initiative.
Recipients include Bear Butte Gardens for agriculture, Belle Fourche School District for healthcare, Harrisburg School District for agriculture and Dakota State University for education.
The recipients submitted applications through a competitive process. Each awardee’s application demonstrated leadership and partnership between employers, secondary and post-secondary education institutions, government agencies and community partners.
Dakota credit unions collecting food
Credit unions across the Dakotas are joining forces in a food drive competition.
The goal is to collect the most food and cash donations to restock pantries in both South and North Dakota in partnership with the North Dakota Great Plains Food Bank and Feeding South Dakota.
The Dakota Credit Union Association pivoted to support the food provider organizations when North and South Dakota state universities advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision final game.
Belle Fourche woman sentenced for drugs
A Belle Fourche woman will serve 16 months in federal prison for helping sell a mixture of heroin and fentanyl in Rapid City.
On Oct. 7, Jordan Dolney, 24, pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance and was sentenced on Dec. 16 in the U.S. District Court in Rapid City.
