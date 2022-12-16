Around the State

Storm brings down broadcast towers
The winter storm brought down a pair of broadcast towers north of Garden City.
Ice and wind toppled an 1,800-foot tower that belongs to Alpha Media KDLO in Watertown. An adjacent 800-foot tower also fell to the ground.
KLDO-FM is back on the air, broadcasting from a backup tower.
Owned by Nexstar, the larger tower also housed the antennas for CBS affiliate KDLO-TV. It, too, was knocked off the air. KDLO-TV is a satellite of KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Veteran regional engineer Bruce Erlandson said both towers were pulled off their base and are laying in the field. The two buildings below the towers were struck and damaged by the falling towers and guy wires.
Total damages could run “in the hundreds of thousands of dollars” and could take “a good year to repair.”
Deadwood fires impact, ‘72 Black Hills flood
The annual historic preservation issue of “South Dakota History” features articles on how four major fires transformed Deadwood and how Rapid City rebuilt following the catastrophic Black Hills flood of 1972.
David Wolff’s article “From Disaster to Prosperity: Four Fires that Changed Deadwood” examines the aftermath of destructive blazes in 1879, 1889, 1894 and 1987. In each case, Deadwood residents and civic leaders made changes that helped stabilize the city.
Wolff, an emeritus professor of history at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, is an expert on Black Hills history. He is the author of three books, including “The Savior of Deadwood: James K.P. Miller on the Gold Frontier,” which the South Dakota Historical Society Press published in 2021.
In “The 1972 Black Hills Flood and the Remaking of Rapid City,” Corey Christianson details how the city responded in the wake of a disaster that caused more than 200 deaths and displaced thousands. The article shows how the city’s rebuilding efforts emphasized residents’ safety while also leading to a massive expansion of the city’s greenway system.
Christianson is the collections management specialist for the South Dakota State Historical Society and a researcher for the Journey Museum in Rapid City.
Finally, Elizabeth J. Almlie, an historic preservation specialist with the South Dakota State Historical Society, looks back at the 50th anniversary of the South Dakota State Historic Preservation Office. This piece reflects on the office’s origins and notes some of its significant achievements during its first half century.
Members of the South Dakota State Historical Society will receive their copy of the issue later this month. “South Dakota History” is a benefit of membership in the South Dakota State Historical Society.
To become a member, call 605-773-6000. To purchase individual issues, call 605-773-6009 or visit sdhspress.com.
Daktronics reports $13 million loss
Daktronics, which employs 1,500 at its Brookings headquarters, lost $13 million in the second quarter of its fiscal year, the company announced.
Daktronics, which makes video displays, scoreboards and digital billboards, blamed supply chain problems and higher costs for materials, labor and freight.
The company said it secured inventory to address supply chain issues and that approach consumed cash.
The earnings report included net sales of $187 million during the quarter. The report was delayed last week due to “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to continue. Daktronics stocks plummeted by 39 percent last week.
Charges dropped from Trump visit protest
(AP) — South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore.
NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen was among those arrested July 3, 2020, when the protest seeking return of the Black Hills to Lakota control escalated into a scuffle with police. The charges included robbery and assault of a law enforcement officer.
Tilsen said the Nov. 18 dismissal shows the charges were “bogus from the start.”
Couple traveling with dead girl arrested
(AP) — On Thursday, Police in Mitchell said they were investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl.
The police department said in a statement the couple had driven a U-haul trailer with a coffin containing the body of the girl, who had been adopted by the woman. The couple had informed the Davison County Coroner that they were traveling from Washington state to Pine Ridge, according to the Mitchell Police Department.
The department said the man and woman had told investigators that the girl died earlier in the fall, but gave different dates, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported. The man arrested told investigators that they had not told authorities about the death because they wanted to spend more time with the girl and were concerned they would “get in trouble.”
The Mitchell Police Department said both were charged with failing to notify law enforcement of the death of a child and the investigation is ongoing.
The Davison County Jail confirmed that the man and woman were being held. It was not clear whether they had legal representation.
Miller farmer wins custom-made truck
A Miller farmer won the Ultimate Farm Truck, a custom-built Ford F-350 Lariat Crew Cab, as part of a giveaway sponsored by Pivot Bio.
Scott Peterson received the truck during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Built by Heavy D, Diesel Dave, and the crew at Sparks Motors as part of the five-episode show “Ultimate Farm Truck,” the truck includes farmer-specified features to make it one of a kind.
GFP seeks mussel plan comments
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department is looking for input on its plan to deal with zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species in 2023.
Comments can be mailed to the Game, Fish and Parks Department, 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, or emailed to https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/. The deadline is Dec. 31.
Department officials want a plan in place before the Legislature opens its 2023 session on Jan. 10.
DSS needs foster families
More foster families are needed in South Dakota in hopes of keeping brothers and sisters together.
“It can take a little more space, time and energy to care for brothers and sisters,” Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill said. “Yet the loving kindness and encouragement in a safe home can have an impact that lasts a lifetime.”
To find out more about becoming a foster parent, or helping support foster parents, visit strongerfamiliestogether.sd.gov.
