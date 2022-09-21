Around the State

Short films focus on national parks
In partnership with the More Than Just Parks team, the South Dakota Department of Tourism has released a short film focused on Buffalo Gap National Grassland.
This release marks the final film of a three-part series highlighting the state's public lands.
The Buffalo Gap installment showcases the recreational opportunities that exist there and the importance of protecting wild places.
Over the summer, the two entities released films focused on Wind Cave and Badlands national parks. In 2019, the state's Department of Tourism partnered with More Than Just Parks on a film devoted to the Black Hills National Forest.
The videos can be found online at MoreThanJustParks.com.
Yankton gets $3.4M for flood repairs
The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded $3.4 million to the City of Yankton after flooding from March 2019 damaged Marne Creek.
The flooding caused severe erosion to the creek banks, damaged an adjacent pedestrian path and endangered nearby facilities. FEMA awarded the funds to cover the cost of restoring the creek and trail.
The federal grant represents 75 percent of the total cost of the project. The state and city will cover the remaining cost.
Toddler kidnapped, citizens alert police
(AP) — Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping after flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child.
Sioux Falls police said a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the 1-year-old child's uncle, but he couldn’t identify the parents.
Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant. A short time later, police received a call saying the 1-year-old was taken from her home after a man forced his way inside, pushed past the babysitter, took the child and left.
South Dakota Mines enrollment increases
Enrollment at South Dakota Mines is up 3.1 percent for the 2022 school year.
The total headcount at Mines is 2,493 students compared to 2,418 in the fall of 2021. The number of classes students are taking has also increased by 800 credit hours from this time last year.
The number of incoming freshmen is also up over last year by 47 students to a headcount of 538.
South Dakota Mines is a hub of technology-based economic growth in the Black Hills region. The university is working alongside Elevate Rapid City, Sanford Underground Research Facility and Ellsworth Air Force Base to build an economic ecosystem that is increasing the number of high-paying STEM jobs across the state.
South Dakota History features travel journal
The latest issue of “South Dakota History” showcases the travel journal of Earl Neller, who led a group of children on a tour of the state during the Great Depression.
In the summer of 1933, Neller, a teacher from St. Louis took six children on a hitchhiking adventure from Sioux Falls to Hebron, North Dakota. After Neller's wife, Lydia, made plans to visit her parents in Hebron, he took the children across the Dakotas.
At a stop in Mitchell, they saw the Corn Palace. During a tour of the Black Hills, they ventured to Mount Rushmore, Iron Mountain Road, Battle Mountain Sanitarium, Harney Peak, Wind Cave, Crystal Cave, Mount Moriah Cemetery and the Homestake Mine. They rode a train through the White River Badlands and caught several rides from kind strangers.
“South Dakota History” is a benefit of membership in the South Dakota State Historical Society. For information on membership, call 605-773-6000. To purchase individual issues, call 605-773-6009.
Three sent to prison for shooting death
Three people received prison sentences for the shooting death of a Mitchell man.
Luis Javier Perez-Melendez will serve 75 years; Jose Carlos Gil Morales-Acevedo, 25 years; and Yanitza Isabel Ortiz, 10 years for their roles in the murder of Adalberto Ferrer-Machado.
On Jan. 9, 2021, Morales-Acevedo and Perez-Melendez went to a Mitchell apartment building where Ferrer-Machado lived. There was an argument and Perez-Melendez shot and killed Ferrer-Machado.
“We hope that seeing the people responsible for the death of Adalberto Ferrer-Machado getting sent to prison brings a small measure of closure for his family,” Assistant Attorney General Katie L. Mallery, a co-prosecutor in the case, said.
