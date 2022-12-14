Around the State

Commissioners consider fairgrounds uses
A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would add another 100 days of use annually to the facility and have another $500,000 in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area.
On Monday, a consultant presented the information to the Minnehaha County Commission and its fairgrounds task force. The county-owned fairgrounds hosts the most well-attended fair in South Dakota and a range of events throughout the year.
The county is the owner, responsible for upkeep and management, but does not see a share of the sales tax revenues generated by the events. State law directs sales tax revenues to the state and cities, while counties rely on property tax revenues.
The county hired Charles D. Smith Architecture and Planning and CSL International to assess the fairgrounds’ future.
Seventh SD nursing home closing
Avantara Arlington nursing home in Sioux Falls is closing due to underfunding of Medicaid, a staffing crisis and costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
This marks the seventh nursing home closure in South Dakota this year. Over the past six years, there have been 16 closures.
Communities where closures have occurred include Elk Point, Armour, Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, Ipswich, Custer, Hudson, Sioux Falls, Huron, Madison, Mobridge, Tripp, Bryant and Rosholt.
Youth project hosts Lakota Star Quilt Raffle
The Cheyenne River Youth Project is selling tickets for its annual star quilt raffle to support its annual Wo Otúh'an Wi Toy Drive for Lakota children on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.
Tickets will be sold through Dec. 29. The winner will be announced on Dec. 30.
The star quilt raffle raises funds and shines a spotlight on a traditional Lakota art. This year’s quilt reflects the hues of winter sunrise in the Great Plains.
The toy drive began in 1990 and serves more than 1,000 children in 20 communities across the 2.8 million-acre reservation.
Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six and can be purchased at www.lakotayouth.org/win-a-star-quilt.
Deadwood Gaming raises $17.1M in taxes
The South Dakota Commission on Gaming reported that the state, county, municipal governments and school districts received $17.1 million from taxes paid by Deadwood Gaming operators.
Total gross gaming revenue for the 2022 fiscal year was $144 million, an increase of 8.6 percent from fiscal year 2021. Gaming generated $4 million for the South Dakota Department of Tourism, $3.2 million for the state general fund and $1.5 million for the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
CWD found in Union County
Chronic wasting disease was recently confirmed in a new area in southeastern South Dakota after a hunter harvested a whitetail buck in southern Union County along the Missouri River.
South Dakota has now confirmed CWD in 20 counties, and this is the third county where CWD has been detected in free-ranging deer east of the Missouri River in the state.
CWD is a fatal brain disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an abnormal protein called a prion.
Sex offender sentenced for registration failure
U.S. District Chief Judge Roberto Lange on Monday sentenced a Winner man to 13 months in federal prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
Glenford Old Lodge, 33, pleaded guilty on Sep 1.
Between Sept. 2, 2021, and Sept. 5, 2021, Old Lodge, a person required to register as a sex offender, knowingly failed to do so.
Woman sentenced for methamphetamine death
A Little Eagle woman will serve 10 years in prison for injecting methamphetamine into another person in January 2021 on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation. The person died.
Samantha Lee Uses Arrow, 29, was convicted of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. She pleaded guilty on Sept. 26.
IL, WI USD students get in-state tuition
Freshman and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin can qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota.
The South Dakota Advantage program already applies to Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming. Illinois and Wisconsin were added due to their proximity to South Dakota.
At the graduate level, the South Dakota Advantage and Child of Alumni rates will expand to qualifying students pursuing graduate programs. Qualifications include if the student is from a South Dakota Advantage state or are a Child of Alumni, and if the student received an undergraduate degree from a South Dakota Board of Regents institution.
These changes begin in the summer of 2023.
