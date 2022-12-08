Around the State

Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger relief organization, has received a donation of 27,000 pork tenderloins from PIPESTONE, a veterinary service and pig management company in Pipestone, Minnesota.
The donation is the largest ever received by Feeding South Dakota from the company.
The nonprofit will distribute half of the pork tenderloins in December through 120 mobile food distributions held in 98 communities across the state. The remainder will be offered to agency partners such as food pantries and meal sites.
Lower Brule man sentenced
A Lower Brule man will serve 2.5 years in federal prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier sentenced Russell Dean Wright, 54, on Nov. 7.
A grand jury indicted Wright in May and he pleaded guilty in August for failing to register between Nov. 1, 2021, and April 4. Wright had been convicted of a sex offense in federal court which requires him to register for 25 years upon his release from prison.
Watertown company marks 75th anniversary
Watertown Development Co. is marking its 75th anniversary with activities highlighting the company’s history and plans for its future.
Established on Dec. 22, 1947, WDC began as an industrial development corporation for the purpose of furthering economic development in Watertown by acquiring real estate for housing and commercial development and raised the capital needed to purchase its first industrial park in 1956.
The company will continue into the next year with a new website and the launch of the Grow Watertown 2.0 strategic plan and ensuing capital campaign.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.