This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally might be bigger than expected during the year of the pandemic, based on the drug and traffic offenses logged by law enforcement, according to the state Highway Patrol report issued Sunday, Aug. 9.
Of course, it's only the first day, but: In Sturgis and in the larger Rapid City District, the number of arrests for DUI and misdemeanor drug offenses were higher than last year, as were the total citations issued and the number of injury traffic crashes, according to a news release Sunday from Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
For years, the Patrol has issued reports of such law enforcement activity during the Rally.
City officials and others connected to the Rally have estimated perhaps 250,000 people would show up for the 10-day Rally that opened Friday, Aug. 7 and ends Aug. 16. It’s the 80th anniversary Rally.
The normal attendance the past 20 years has averaged around 500,000.
Because of the COVID-19, many Sturgis residents opposed holding the Rally, but city leaders went ahead with it on a limited basis, with most large events in the city canceled. In part, city leaders said that even if they canceled the entire event, thousands still would show up and the results could be chaotic.
Of course, too, the economic impact of the Rally, estimated to be as much as $800 million annually in recent years, weighed heavily on the decision to hold the Rally this year in the town of 7,000. The 10 days are the major part of annual business for many of the businesses in and around Sturgis.
Reports from Friday from city leaders and from reports indicated that the numbers showing up the first day appeared to rival recent years’ first days.
For what it’s worth, the first official statistics don’t make a case for a crowd much smaller than normal.
In the Sturgis and Rapid City District, from 6 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8 to 6 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, 26 DUI arrests were made, compared with 22 for the same 24 hours in 2019. There were 41 misdemeanor drug arrests, compared with 31 last year; 17 felony drug arrest compared with 23 in 2019.
Total citations for the 24 hours were 226, up from 189 a year ago; three vehicles were seized for drug possession, compared with one a year ago.
According to Mangan, 19 of the DUI arrests happened in Sturgis; seven of them in the Rapid City District. Sixteen of the felony drug arrests happened in Sturgis; one was in the Rapid City District.
There were 12 crashes causing injury, compared to nine in 2019.
A 70-year-old man received life-threatening injuries when he swerved to miss a deer Saturday afternoon four miles south of Deadwood and crashed the 2010 Harley Davidson. He was not wearing a helmet. His passenger, a 63-year-old woman was wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
On Saturday morning, a 64-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he had to swerve the 2014 Harley Davidson while he was passing and went into the ditch 3 miles north of Nemo. He was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from his bike. Charges are pending, according to Mangan.
There were 10 other motorcycle crashes that involved injuries, some serious, including two about 5 p.m., Saturday, on Interstate 90 — one in Rapid City, one near Spearfish — that were caused in part by the wet pavement from a thunderstorm, according to Mangan.
There were no traffic deaths during that 24 hours in the Sturgis and Rapid City District. In 2019 there were no fatal crashes in that same 24-hour period in 2019, according to Mangan.
