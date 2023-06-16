As Forrest Wixon finished touching up his painting on Thursday, he noted just how much he felt at ease.
“It’s relaxing,” he said. “I’m not uptight after I get done with this. Sometimes I do stress out, but this relaxes me.”
Wixon was among eight participants in the Opening Minds through Art program in the Countryside Hospice, Support & Memory Center. It's a series of art classes designed to help people, on a host of levels, who are experiencing dementia.
Cindy Meyer started the program in Pierre a little less than a year ago with the help of a donation from the daughter of an artist who had dementia. She’s been facilitating it with Crystal Hanson for about the last 10 months.
Meyer, a registered nurse, and Hanson, a licensed therapist, work at the Memory Center, at 415 S. Crow St.
Opening Minds through Art began in 2007 at Miami University, in Ohio, and it combines song and artwork to help people experiencing dementia tap into their imaginations and connect with others. Headquarters for the program, founded by Dr. Elizabeth “Like” Lokon in 2007, are stationed at the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University.
As explained at the OMA website, at scrippsoma.org, “People with dementia (artists) are paired with volunteers (students, families, caregivers) who are trained to rely on imagination instead of memory and focus on remaining strengths instead of lost skills.”
The program in Pierre began in August, and now participants and organizers are sharing their thoughts about the impact it’s had.
“It’s been great,” Meyer said. “It’s been great for the artists and for the families.”
On Thursday, the artists – the word staff members always use to describe the participants – created intricate abstract paintings using yarn as a tool to craft winding, colorful lines. Each artist worked with a volunteer, and the one-on-one pairing provided a point of concentration in a room brimming with painting and discussion.
“We try to give different choices, such as a choice of palettes or colors, or different textures,” said Karen Pogany, a volunteer in the program. "It allows them to make choices."
Hanson, too, reflected on the way painting can help people experiencing dementia – particularly when it comes to making choices..
“Any time we have an opportunity to succeed and make decisions with no wrong choices, that’s good for emotional health,” she said. “It stimulates parts of the brain that don’t get stimulated all day long. When everything is decided for them every day – what they’re going to eat, and where they’re going to be for the day – that’s a big deal.”
That sort of affirmative emotional effect, she said, also seeps into the participants' physical health.
Beyond the activity of painting, artists and others involved in the project said they felt buffeted by the friendly atmosphere several people described as “joyful.”
“This is something done with help – with other people,” said Jerry, one of the artist-participants. “We’re all one family here, and it all comes with smiles and happiness.”
Outside the room, some friends and family members of the people participating sat and talked among themselves. One man, David Perry, recalled how much the program meant to his wife, Judy Perry, who died in April. David Perry has kept on coming to talk with friends who bring their loved ones to the classes.
The art program made a big impression on his wife.
“She enjoyed it immensely, and she had some neat artwork,” he said, noting that the two had been married for nearly 62 years. Thinking about his wife’s painting seemed to unearth other reflections.
“We had a great life,” he said.
David Perry said he and his wife moved to Fort Pierre about 37 years ago, and then later to Pierre. They both worked for the state, with Judy's work focusing on providing resources for people struggling financially.
“She worked with food stamps and energy assistance,” he said.
As David Perry explained it, his wife possessed the sort of determined and generous spirit that made the descent of dementia particularly rough.
“She helped people all her life,” David Perry said. “And she was always the boss.”
Talking with David Perry was Todd Nelson, who brought several participants to the session on Thursday, including his mother, Virginia Nelson. He said his mother’s affinity for crafts made the artwork especially alluring.
He said his mother, who has Alzheimer's Disease, doesn't necessarily remember details from the lesson after she leaves.
“But she’s happy for the rest of the day,” he said. “She’s very happy, she talks a lot more, and she smiles. It has a good effect on her.”
Meyer said that over the past 10 months, the artists’ paintings have spawned many different artistic objects that families can continue to savor.
“We have done cards and we’ve done tiles of artwork,” she said, citing a couple of examples. The artists have also displayed their work at two exhibitions.
But the emotional impact is what most colors people’s impressions of the program.
“We’ve had some of the families tell us that the artist is more alert,” Meyer said. “Some of the artists are hard to get out of bed … but they get right out of bed when they know it’s art day.”
The classes meet at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays and run in five-to-six-week sessions. They’re free of charge, as are all the services offered at Countryside Hospice, Support & Memory Center.
Meyer is holding a training for new volunteers from 10 to noon on July 5 at Countryside. People interested can call Countryside at 605-945-0827. Volunteers do not need artistic experience, and Meyer invites all ages, including high school students.
She said spots are also open for people with moderate to severe memory loss who would like to join the classes. Interested family members may call Countryside.
