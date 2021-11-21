Kokesh / Royer sell works to Art for State Building program 1

Jill Kokesh, Fort Pierre, with her gelatin silver print, "Wedding Dress Burial," she offered to the Art for State Building program for $800.

 Sarah Carlson

South Dakota artists have until March 21, 2022, to submit purchase proposals for the Art for State Buildings Program.

The program adds the work of South Dakota artists to the state’s permanent art collection for display in public access areas of the Capitol and other state buildings on the Capitol Complex in Pierre.

Proposals for purchase must be submitted to the South Dakota Arts Council through https://artscouncil.sd.gov/directories/artstatebldgs.aspx. For assistance call 605-773-3301 or email sdac@state.sd.us.

Artists whose work has contributed to the state’s cultural heritage and development are encouraged to submit their work.

Selection is based on the quality of the work; its relevance to the state’s culture, history, heritage or environment; experience of the artist; and permanence and safety.

