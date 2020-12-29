As a percentage, South Dakota’s COVID infection rate is double California’s; Even survivors could face long-term health problems

Late Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health showed 97,657 total COVID-19 infections, while the state’s official U.S. Census Bureau population estimate is 884,659.
This means that slightly more than 11% of South Dakotans have contracted the coronavirus since March.
Also late Monday, the California Department of Public Health indicated the Golden State has seen 2,155,976 COVID-19 infections. California’s official population estimate is 39,512,223.
Based on these numbers, about 5.5% of Californians have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On a percentage basis, this is half the infection rate for South Dakota.
While Gov. Kristi Noem fiercely deflects any notion that South Dakota should impose mask mandates or lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID, California leaders have applied very strong restrictions on residents. Below is a post that has been pinned to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Twitter page since June 19:
“REMINDER: CA, you are now REQUIRED to wear a mask in public spaces. We’re seeing too many people with faces uncovered. Wearing a face covering is critical for keeping people safe and healthy, keeping businesses open and getting people back to work. Do your part. Wear your mask.”
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is also from California and strongly favors masks.
Long-Term Health Problems
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Dakota’s death rate for COVID-19 per 100,000 is about two and a half times that of California.
- South Dakota -- 163
- U.S. Average -- 100
- California -- 61
However, long-term impacts of COVID-19 for those that survive the disease can also be serious. This is according to researchers at the Mayo Clinic, Harvard Medical School and the American Lung Association.
Heart
According to the American Lung Association, a 17-year-old high school athlete was diagnosed with viral myocarditis more than four months after supposedly recovering from COVID-19. Basically, this is a condition that weakens and inflames the heart wall, making heart failure or even heart attack more likely.
Brain
Harvard researchers said COVID can cause brain damage by restricting the supply of oxygen. They also said a coronavirus infection is a “risk factor for strokes,” as well as cognitive decline.
Lungs
Mayo Clinic officials said COVID can cause long-term breathing problems because of scar tissue that can develop in the lungs.
Other long-term, though perhaps not as serious, effects of a COVID-19 infection can include:
- Fatigue
- Shortness of breath
- Cough
- Joint pain
- Chest pain
- Muscle pain or headache
- Fast or pounding heartbeat
- Loss of smell or taste
- Memory, concentration or sleep problems
- Rash or hair loss
