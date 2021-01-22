One week after handling two major blazes, including the one which destroyed Edgewater Apartments, the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department has a new truck.
The 2020 Freightliner was placed into service this week and replaces a 2004 truck. Engine No. 1, as the new truck is called, is capable of holding 1,000 gallons of water and has a pump capable of shooting 1,500 gallons of water per minute.
“From a fire suppression standpoint, the new truck meets all industry standards and is well equipped to fight fires,” Fire Chief Ian Paul stated via news release. “Additionally, when communities have well trained and well-equipped fire departments, community members realize better home insurance rates.”
Engine No. 1 was built by Spartan, a custom fire truck building company located in Brandon, South Dakota. Officials expect the truck to serve the community well for the next 18 years.
“Much to their credit, the City Commission has put a priority on equipment that helps us do our jobs efficiently and effectively,” Paul said. “Depending on the truck, we have been able to rotate them out every 15 to 20 years.”
The trucks that are taken out of service by the fire department are often picked up by smaller volunteer departments.
“The Onida Fire Department has already purchased the one we just took out of service,” Paul said.
The Pierre Fire and Rescue Department has about 60 volunteer firefighters and two paid staff members. Officials respond to about 175 calls per year and are equipped with four fire engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck, two boats and a jet ski. Each year, members of the department commit more than 6,000 hours of volunteer service.
Meanwhile, those looking to help the dozens of residents displaced by the Jan. 14 Edgewater Apartments fire can do so by checking with these agencies:
Pierre Area Referral Services (PARS): Toiletries and hygiene items; 110 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre; 605-224-8731;
YMCA: Toiletries and hygiene items; 900 E. Church St., Pierre; 605-224-1683;
Goodwill of the Great Plains: Clothing and Household items; 1902 Eastgate Ave., Pierre; 605-494-3033;
Hospice Thrift Store: Clothing and Household items; 1150 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre; 605-945-0150;
Oahe Federal Credit Union: Financial Donation; 221 E. Pleasant Drive, Pierre; 605-224-6264.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.