In 2019, delegates to the United Methodist Church’s General Conference made a decision that shook the denomination to its core. How that vote would play out was put off for two years because of the pandemic.
But the UMC General Conference scheduled for August in Minneapolis sends it back to the top of the agenda for churches across the globe, and the congregation at Pierre’s First United Methodist Church is preparing for it.
The Traditional Plan
In a narrow vote in 2019, international UMC delegates strengthened the enforcement of bans on “self-avowed practicing” gay clergy and same-sex weddings. Bans had long been in place but largely ignored.
The vote laid bare the schism between liberal and conservative church members who had largely abided each other till then. The narrow victory for the conservatives was driven by delegates from Africa and the Philippines, where the church has more traditional roots. U.S. Methodists overwhelmingly opposed it.
The decision to be made in Minneapolis is how to split a 13 million-member denomination with grace, fairness and efficiency.
Mike Jacobson, the Pierre congregation's church leadership team chair, said nothing is concrete and their message locally remains consistent: "Everybody is welcome in the church, no matter their sexual orientation. There is nothing decided yet, and each church has to decide which way they are going to go. Nothing has been finalized."
Value workshops
Before the August conference, some individual Methodist churches, including First United Methodist Church in Pierre, will hold value workshops Jan. 22.
But the workshops aren’t just to look at how the local congregation feels about LGBTQ issues, church leadership member and past chair Mallory Meier said.
"Rather, it is to help guide our leadership as we make decisions in all areas,” she said. “What ideals, missions, values do the members of our congregation hold in the highest regard? For example, worship styles, Christian education, missions, outreach, etc."
Pastor Greg Kroger said the workshop would receive assistance from third-party facilitator Jennifer Larson, who received special training to lead the meeting.Larson is a Sioux Falls attorney and UMC member.
"The short of it is there are many questions to be answered about the future of our church," he said. "This is a workshop to help us articulate what we value most as a congregation."
Communications Director Doreen Gosmire, from the Dakotas Conference of the UMC in Mitchell, said the workshops provide an opportunity to discover members' similarities and differences in general, not just about sexual orientation.
"Through these discernment workshops, we can discuss what values we really believe in and see how they align," she said.
Meier said the workshops also focus on typical church business, including coronavirus pandemic recovery.
"We are still trying to recover from COVID, just like a lot of other churches and businesses in the area are," she said. "You know, being closed down for a while has affected things.”
Kroger, who will retire in June, said there are about 500 church members. Since COVID-19, about 150 attend in-person, with about 100 on Facebook and more live-streaming and listening on the radio.
Meier said the workshops would help determine the local congregation's general direction.
"If you are not attending the church, then what do you care how we do worship or what direction we go with our children ministry? The purpose of the values workshop is more for clarity, I think," Meier said. "It's to help us talk it out and work out what are our values, beyond obvious Jesus stuff."
What happens after the workshops? Jacobson said that isn't clear yet.
"Who knows what will come out of the global conclave," Jacobson said. "It's up in the air. So, we are just going to hold back, wait and see."
Exit strategy
Meier said any conversation about a split in the UMC would come to a charge conference at the congregation level, an annual meeting for members that deals with budgets, salary increases and other issues.
What could happen at the August meeting is anybody's guess. There is no firm plan but there are plenty of ideas on the global level, including forming multiple sub-denominations catering to conservative and liberal theologies within the UMC.
Under a potential exit policy, it would cost churches to leave the UMC altogether. As for buildings and land, all UMC church properties are held in trust by the Annual Conference. Also at issue — how to reassign pastors and preserving pensions and benefits, and what about any debt a church carries. Everything is on the table come August.
"The way the Methodist church works is a lot like government," Meier added. "The Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation (the exit plan), that thing is like a bill that'll be brought to the floor and then it can be debated and amended on the floor of the annual conference before it is finally voted on. For me personally, and I know for a lot of other members of our church, we are just kind of waiting and not getting too worked up about potential happenings because we don't know what the actual legislation — for the lack of a better word — will be when it finally gets passed."
Until then, Kroger hopes the leadership team will reach a consensus on what the church sees as the congregation's three or so core values through the workshops. The values would help create a foundation for decision-making and the future development of the church's ministries, Kroger said.
"The workshop we are doing is not related to the potential decisions that will be made at the global conference," he said. "This was something that our church leadership team decided to do to help inform us for just our regular decision-making for the church."
Meier said she doesn't want people to conflate the workshop with the conference's decision. She said the conference looks at the entire denomination globally, whereas the workshop is about how members could best serve Christ within the community.
As for the global outlook, Pierre's congregation has time to see what happens.
"If I remember right — and the language has changed over time — after the global annual conference makes a decision and votes, we have two years as a congregation to decide what we want to do," Meier said. "There is nothing urgent happening in August. They don't want churches making rash decisions in the heat of the moment. They want people to prayerfully consider where they feel God is calling them and their congregation in their church. Personally, I am not getting too caught up on what the language says right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.