As Trump vows to keep fighting, Biden declared president-elect; Harris makes history as first woman elected vice president

It appeared on Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden, 77, of Delaware, is America’s new president-elect.
This is based on projections from numerous national media outlets, including Fox News and The New York Times. Biden is slated to take office Jan. 20.
“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America,” Biden stated via Saturday news release.
In a tightly contested race, Biden bested incumbent President Donald Trump in the Electoral College contest. As of Saturday, projections show Biden carrying at least 279 electoral votes, along with a record-breaking 74 million popular votes.
Biden appears to have defeated Trump in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona and Nevada.
“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal,” Biden added.
Estimates show Trump managed to carry at least 214 electoral votes, including the major battlegrounds of Texas, Florida, Ohio and Iowa. The president also collected more than 70 million popular votes.
As of this writing, at least three states are still considered too-close-to-call: Georgia and Arizona, where Biden currently leads, as well as North Carolina, where Trump leads.
Scheduled to serve with Biden, and thus making history as America’s first female vice president, is Kamala Harris, 56, of California.
“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” Biden said.
Harris tweeted Saturday: “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”
Trump Not Giving Up Yet
Saturday, Trump seemed far from ready to offer a concession speech.
“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process,” a defiant Trump asserted via news release.
“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.
South Dakota Results
Not surprisingly, Trump carried South Dakota’s 3 Electoral College votes by a wide margin. The South Dakota Secretary of State’s official statewide count on Saturday showed:
Trump -- 261,043 (62%)
Biden -- 150,471 (36%)
In Hughes County, the presidential vote showed:
Trump -- 5,522 (63%)
Biden -- 2,953 (33%)
For Stanley County, the presidential vote was:
Trump -- 1,203 (72%)
Biden -- 421 (25%)
