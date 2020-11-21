As city leaders wait to see whether federal officials will permit one-way flights to Chicago for about $100, they are proceeding with a plan for at least 30 new parking spaces at the Pierre Regional Airport.
This week, City Commission members approved a staff request to bid the project. Plans are for a minimum of 30 spots located northwest of the terminal, while the number could eventually increase to 40 spaces.
“The extent of this project is highly dependent on the bids that come in,” City Engineer John Childs said via Friday news release. “If they come in at a price point that allows us to add 40 spots, we will. If the bids come in on the higher end, we’ll have 30 new spots.”
City officials said they had hoped to perform the work this year, but said COVID-19 hampered their efforts. The project is now scheduled for spring 2021, with bid openings next month.
“Once the pandemic is behind us and enplanements pick back up, it will serve our community and our airport patrons very well to have additional parking spots,” Mayor Steve Harding said.
Parking spots became a premium at the airport last year when SkyWest picked up the Essential Air Service (EAS) contract to provide commercial air service to the Pierre Airport. Earlier this month, the City Commission requested the U.S. Department of Transportation continue its EAS contract with SkyWest. The USDOT has until early December to award Pierre’s EAS contract.
