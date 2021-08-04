A jury found Derek At The Straight, 26, guilty on six counts related to a July 2020 shooting at a West Prospect Avenue home after a 90-minute deliberation on Wednesday at Hughes County Courthouse.
A grand jury indicted At The Straight on one count of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault and one count of commission of a felony while armed with a firearm in August 2020. According to previous Capital Journal reporting, Assistant Attorney General Brent Kempema alleged in court documents that At The Straight shot a man with a 9 mm handgun on July 9, 2020.
An announcement from Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz from the time reported a 30-year-old man was flown from Pierre to a Sioux Falls hospital after being shot outside a home in the 400 block of West Prospect Avenue.
Wednesday's verdict came on the third day of At The Straight's trial, presided over by Sixth Circuit Court Judge Margo D. Northrup. Assistant Attorneys General Kempema and Paige Petersen prosecuted the case.
"There's really never a winner or a loser in a case like this," Kempema told the Capital Journal after Wednesday's verdict. "I mean, somebody got shot. It's a very unfortunate situation. We just appreciate the work that the jury did in coming to their verdict. These things are never easy on anybody. I would also say that law enforcement in this particular case did an outstanding job with the investigation. This thing was thoroughly investigated, the jury had lots of information to consider, and that's in large part due to the work of law enforcement."
The Pierre Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation took part in the investigation of the shooting, Kempema said.
Pierre attorney Brad Schreiber defended At The Straight. Schreiber declined to comment after Wednesday's verdict.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.