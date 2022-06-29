Carla Reed doesn’t like pumping gas. That’s why the Fort Pierre woman goes to Don’s Sinclair, one of the few remaining stations in the nation with free full-service.
“It’s wonderful,” Reed said while at the station at 401 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre on Tuesday.
Don’s Sinclair has employed attendants to pump gas and wash windows since Don Mitchell purchased the station 69 years ago, said Matthew Mitchell, who co-owns the business with his father, Patrick. Don Mitchell was Matthew Mitchell’s great uncle.
Gas attendants also check the oil, tire pressure and windshield washer fluid if requested.
“It’s a service we provide to the community free of charge,” Matthew Mitchell said. “We’ve done it forever.”
Jeff Lenard, vice president for the National Association of Convenience Stores, said there are very, very few stations and convenience stores that offer the service.
“Some stations offer variations of full serve in that they offer it to those who need it, but not as a regular offer to all customers,” Lenard said on Tuesday
In some states, the full-service touch is a matter of necessity rather than a customer service feature.
In New Jersey, it’s against the law to pump your own gas. A violation could mean a fine of $50 to $250. Oregon banned customers from pumping gas in 1951, but in 2018 changed the law to allow folks to pump their gas in communities with fewer than 40,000 residents.
Open 17 hours daily, Don’s Sinclair has eight or nine attendants who start at $10 to $12 an hour, Mitchell said.
Pierre resident Gideon Mendoza has worked as an attendant on and off for nine years.
“I like working outside,” the 39-year-old said. “I tried cubicle jobs, but it’s better for me to be outside.”
He estimates that he waits on 100 customers during a 9-hour shift, and doesn’t mind the summer heat.
“The winter is pretty tough,” Mendoza said. “You get cold and get cold feet. (You need to) throw on your Carhartt and your gloves and sweater, and just keep moving to get through it.”
Some time ago, the Mitchells discussed eliminating the full-service because of the extra overhead.
“We’ve struggled at times with trying to cover payroll expenses,” Mitchell said. “It’s a service a lot of people value.”
He estimates that 75 to 80 percent of their business comes from repeat customers.
Mitchell normally has two attendants working at all times.
“If it gets really busy, like the last couple days, you get four cars on each island and have eight cars (waiting),” he said. “We’re on a small lot and our gas attendants end up playing traffic cop.”
Gas attendant Cameron Two Elk estimated that 50 percent of the customers tip him for the service. Tips normally average $1.
Two Elk enjoys the work.
“It helps a lot of people who can’t pump their own gas,” the 22-year-old said.
