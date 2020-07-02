As a newcomer to the Pierre area, I've noticed an unusually large number of residents taking pride in how their yards look. Really. I've lived in many different locations in my newspaper career and have never seen this to such a high degree. From older to newer homes, small to large homes, from modular to new builds, people in Pierre have put in the hard work and resources to make Pierre more beautiful, one residence at a time.
Granted, in the summer of COVID-19, we haven't had a lot of other options to keep us busy while we stick close to home, but I'm willing to bet that beautiful lawns and landscapes would have happened anyway.
So I thought we would try something to make all that effort a little more worthwhile and have some fun at the same time. Starting this week, the Capital Journal, in cooperation with the Pierre Economic Development Corporation, will launch a 16-week contest called Yard of the Week.
Each week, one of Pierre's best-looking yards will be selected by the judge (that's me) as Yard of the Week. For that week, a sign will be placed in the chosen yard, acknowledging to their neighbors and all of Pierre their selection. A color photo of their yard will also be published in the Capital Journal and Reminder Plus. Also, one of the weekly winners will also receive a gift card that will be drawn at the end of the contest.
All homes and areas of Pierre will be considered. Nothing is too small (or too large), or too old (or too new) to be considered. It has more to do with making what you have into something of which you're proud.
So let's get raking, mowing, and mulching, Pierre!
