South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg confirms that on Nov. 4, 2019, at approximately 7:35 p.m., Charles Russell Rhines was given lethal injections to end his life to answer for his crimes.
In his statement to the media following the execution, Attorney General Ravnsborg said the following:
“Today I would like to remember Donnivan Scahefer, the victim who was brutally murdered by the killer who met justice earlier.”
“Donnivan was an intelligent man set to graduate from Western Dakota Tech.”
“Donnivan was an award-winning archer who loved hunting and fishing.”
“Donnivan was funny, kind and a hard-worker, prepared to start a career with a telephone installation company.”
“Donnivan was engaged to be married with a great life ahead of him and, if he was with us today, he would be looking forward to his 50th birthday and looking at all the things his life had produced.”
“Words cannot express the sorrow I feel for the fact that Donnivan was killed, but I am glad we were finally able to get justice for him today.”
“I am hopeful that this day is an opportunity for the family to move forward and now, that this phase is over, they can continue to heal.”
“May God Bless Donnivan and his family.”
As directed under South Dakota Codified Law 23A-27A-40.1, the warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary will prepare and sign a certificate of execution within 10 days of this date and file the same with the office of the clerk of the sentencing court.
