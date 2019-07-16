The deadline for nominations for the 2019 Spirit of Dakota Award is August 1. This award will be presented on October 5 in Huron to an outstanding South Dakota woman who has demonstrated vision, courage, and strength in character and who has made a significant contribution to the quality of life in her community and state.

The award winner will be chosen by a state-wide selection commission including First Gentleman Byron Noem. This marks the 33rd anniversary of the award.

Nomination forms are available by contacting the Huron Area Chamber of Commerce, 1725 Dakota Ave S., by calling 1-800-487-6673 or online at www.spiritofdakota.org.

