Pierre Mayor Steve Harding has proclaimed August 7, as Professional Engineers Day in Pierre. Harding officially declared Professional Engineers Day and presented the proclamation to members of the South Dakota Engineering Society at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
Harding joins Governor Kristi Noem who also proclaimed August 7 as Professional Engineers Day for the State of South Dakota.
In their proclamations, both Noem and Harding recognize licensed professional engineers as dedicated to applying scientific knowledge, mathematics and ingenuity to develop solutions for technical, societal and commercial problems while holding paramount the public health, safety and welfare.
In the proclamation of Professional Engineers Day, Mayor Harding recognizes the significant contributions South Dakota’s licensed professional engineers have made on a local and national scale and cited that Pierre’s economy has grown, in part, because its licensed professional engineers are instrumental to South Dakota communities. In addition to many consulting engineers, Pierre is unique due to the many professional engineers working here for federal, state and local government agencies. More than 120 licensed professional engineers live and work in the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities.
Each year, in addition to the Professional Engineers Day Proclamation, the South Dakota Engineering Society joins with the American Council of Engineering Companies to recognize the Outstanding Engineering Achievement in the state of South Dakota.
This year the Big Sioux River Flood Information System project has earned this award. RESPEC, an engineering firm based in Rapid City, along with the contributing firms of Banner Associates, David Ford and the Iowa Flood Center, developed the system commissioned by the state’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
The Flood Information System is in response to the repeated flooding in the Big Sioux River Basin in recent years. In 2014, a major flood in the lower basin revealed shortcomings in understanding and predicting flood-event behavior.
The Flood Information System provides the public with an understanding of potential flood risks and gives flood-response teams accurate information for decision making during flood events. The system has already proven its value predicting less-severe impacts than previous forecasting methods. In recent instances, flood response managers had the confidence to hold off any drastic measures well in advance. The Flood Information System predictions held true, accurate to within 0.1 feet of observed flood stage.
The South Dakota Engineering Society’s Central Chapter also recently named Kyle Kurth, with the City of Pierre, as the South Dakota Engineering Society Central Chapter Young Engineer of the Year. John Ullmann, PE, formerly with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks and now with the consulting firm of Ulteig, has been named the South Dakota Engineering Society Central Chapter Engineer of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.