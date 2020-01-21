Augustana University in Sioux Falls has released its dean's list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. The list consists of the full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).
Pierre students who have earned this recognition include: Caitlyn Hemmelman, Layne Hohn, Jebben Keyes, Arden Koenecke, Jonathon Liudahl and Nolan Ortbahn.
Fort Pierre students who have earned this recognition include: Peter Sanchez, Riggs Sanchez and Gabrielle Vizcarra.
Augustana University is a selective, comprehensive university affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.