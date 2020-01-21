Augustana University in Sioux Falls has released its dean's list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. The list consists of the full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).

Pierre students who have earned this recognition include: Caitlyn Hemmelman, Layne Hohn, Jebben Keyes, Arden Koenecke, Jonathon Liudahl and Nolan Ortbahn.

Fort Pierre students who have earned this recognition include: Peter Sanchez, Riggs Sanchez and Gabrielle Vizcarra.

Augustana University is a selective, comprehensive university affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Tags

Load comments