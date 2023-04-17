Avera announced Monday that President and CEO Bob Sutton has made the difficult decision to step down due to a recently diagnosed serious medical condition that requires an intensive treatment regimen. Sutton’s last day at Avera will be September 30.
“While we are saddened by Bob’s impending departure from the organization, we are inspired by the humble and courageous decision he has made. We respectfully request Bob’s privacy with his condition and hold the Sutton family in prayer,” said Sr. Roxanne Seifert, Avera System Members Chairperson.
During his 10 years at Avera, five as the President and CEO, Sutton has many accomplishments. Under his leadership, Avera has opened numerous building projects and completed renovations in communities across Avera’s 72,000-square-mile footprint.
Some of these projects include the campuses in Gregory and Gettysburg that include new hospital, clinic and long-term care facilities; the Avera Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls; the opening of the Helmsley Center in Pierre, which brought radiation oncology to that region; the opening of South Dakota’s first free-standing emergency departments; and the expansion of the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital, adding the first psychiatric urgent care to our area.
“Bob’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in creating a culture of growth, accountability, collaboration and transparency, all of which are indicators of a robust health ministry. Bob has our full support to focus on his health, his treatment plan, and his family. We are grateful to Bob for sharing his giftedness and presence with this ministry these many years,” said Sr. Seifert.
Prior to becoming the President and CEO, he served as Avera’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources. He has been with Avera since 2013 and served in roles that include Regional President and CEO of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre and Senior Vice President of Community Relations.
“During my years at Avera I have met colleagues who turned into lifelong friends. We have the finest people changing lives each day with the care and services we provide. It has been an honor to lead this rural health system. Although I am sad to step away, I know that Avera’s tremendous leadership team and the guidance of our Sponsors will ensure this ministry will be successful long into the future,” said Sutton. “Thank you for your support. I am facing this time with confidence in my care team and a grateful, hopeful heart.”
His wealth of professional and executive experience includes positions as President of the South Dakota Community Foundation, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for Citibank of South Dakota, Executive Vice President for the South Dakota Bankers Association, Executive Director of both the South Dakota Petroleum Council and South Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association and Executive Director of the South Dakota Association of County Officials.
Sutton is a past president of the South Dakota Board of Regents. He currently serves as the Vice-Chairman of the USD Discovery District and on the board of directors for Catholic Health Association, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce, South Dakota Community Foundation, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and American Bank & Trust.
Sutton is married to Lori, his wife of 32 years. They have two children.
An executive search firm is being retained and a national search will start in the coming months for the next leader of the Avera Health system.
