Avera announced Monday that President and CEO Bob Sutton has made the difficult decision to step down due to a recently diagnosed serious medical condition that requires an intensive treatment regimen. Sutton’s last day at Avera will be September 30.

“While we are saddened by Bob’s impending departure from the organization, we are inspired by the humble and courageous decision he has made. We respectfully request Bob’s privacy with his condition and hold the Sutton family in prayer,” said Sr. Roxanne Seifert, Avera System Members Chairperson.

