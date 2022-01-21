Avera Health expects a possible coronavirus case surge in the next couple of weeks, with more than 300 inpatients potentially showing up across its hospital network.
Avera St. Mary’s President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mikel Holland said the hospital had already seen a significant increase in COVID-19 related outpatient, clinic, urgent care and emergency room visits.
“And we know that hospitalizations tend to lag behind the spike or the peak when you’re seeing a surge in the number of patients with COVID,” he said. “So we’re planning and preparing, anticipating, that we will see a significant increase in the number of people needing hospitalization sometime in the very near future.”
On Thursday, Avera reported its network’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 120 cases several weeks ago to 190 cases as of Wednesday. Avera also noted the potential 300 cases on the horizon would exceed the network’s total hospitalizations it experienced during 2020’s peak.
“It does take a bit of time for people to get sick to the point that they need hospitalization once they get infected with COVID,” Holland said about why there tends to be a lag. “The fortunate thing is, as you all know, most people get better, and most people do very well with this. And the omicron variant has been shown to maybe be even less severe than the delta variant that we just dealt with and the original strain.”
But he added that omicron’s higher transmissibility resulted in a higher volume infected with COVID-19 at the same time.
“We’re going to see a significant number of those that do progress, don’t get better, do progress, do get sicker and will need hospital care,” Holland said. “And unfortunately, people are dying of the omicron variant, absolutely.”
On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 35,196 active cases across the state, with 397 people hospitalized at the update’s time. The Health Department updated its data dashboard at 9:56 a.m. on Friday. On Dec. 29, the Health Department reported 8,323 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
In an email, South Dakota State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the omicron variant is spiking nationwide, including in the state, due to the higher transmissibility rate, yielding higher case counts than those observed in November. He added hospitalizations remain below the state’s peak.
After talking with statewide health partners, Clayton said the Health Department anticipates the next 2 to 3 weeks would be crucial before reaching the current infection peak and the surge decreases.
“We are already beginning to see the Omicron wave peak and recede in coastal states,” he said.
Clayton reported Region 8, which includes South Dakota, shows the omicron variant accounts for 99 percent of positive cases.
He said mitigation strategies like masks in enclosed spaces, hand washing and distancing help reduce the spread. Clayton added that different masks offer protection, but the type and fit to the face have much to do with the level of protection provided.
“A cloth mask does a little but not much. A surgical mask does a little better,” Holland said. “We do know that given time and close proximity, even surgical masks have risk, but they’re far better than nothing at all. A well-fitted N-95 is great, but for the most part, surgical masks are what we’re wearing at our facilities.”
He noted that their surgical mask use is outside of patient isolation areas. Holland also noted that surgical masks are widely available now and that a poorly-fitting N-95 is likely comparable to a surgical mask’s protection.
But according to Holland and Avera’s reporting, vaccination could be the biggest factor in reducing COVID-19’s strain on hospital beds.
Holland pointed out that vaccination could significantly reduce a COVID-19 infection’s severity. Avera reported CDC numbers stating unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to require hospitalization or die from COVID-19. The CDC’s numbers also noted unvaccinated people are five times more likely to get COVID-19.
“We also know now that the booster shot is a significant factor here, and those that are boostered have even a much lower risk of requiring hospitalization,” Holland said on Thursday afternoon. “Particularly when we look at the number of patients in our Intensive Care Unit and on ventilators, right now, we do not have anybody who is fully vaccinated and boostered that is in our ICU or on a ventilator. Unfortunately, that’s the biggest factor here.”
He added that those ICU and ventilator patients were either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated. He noted that partially vaccinated people had only one dose of Moderna’s and Pfizer’s two-dose vaccination and didn’t include people who didn’t meet booster dose requirements yet.
“But we are really promoting a booster now if you’re five or six months out from that first series,” Holland said. “The data keeps coming in, but the data is showing the booster makes a significant difference in reducing your risk.”
Holland said staffing remains a top concern, but he said they are doing their best to meet demands.
In a Thursday press release, Holland reported Avera updated its surge planning and implemented a voluntary program allowing employees in all areas to work in patient care areas whether they had clinical experience or not. Holland’s statement in the release said there were many support tasks the employees could complete that would help ease burdens on frontline staff.
Holland told the Capital Journal that Avera has shortages in every department and noted staffing shortages are a nationwide crisis.
“Those of us who are here are banding together and helping each other out, doing the best we can to staff the medical floor, the Emergency Room, the urgent care clinic — it is a daily challenge,” Holland said. “And particularly, our staff are not immune. They are getting sick with COVID as well. So any given day, we have a number of staff that are sick with COVID due to being at home and kids in school and so forth.”
Avera also reported it would also delay procedures requiring overnight inpatient stays or prolonged hospital recovery time.
Holland said he hoped the public would have patience and understanding when scheduling appointments or contacting staff by phone.
He also noted the public could help lighten the staff’s load by utilizing at-home COVID-19 testing.
“If you’re doing well, to come to the clinic or the Emergency Room just to get a test, frankly, is certainly something we’ll try to manage, but to be honest, that is adding to the workload,” Holland said.
The public can now order free at-home test kits online and shipped through the U.S. Post Office at COVIDtests.gov with a four-test limit per household. Tests typically ship within 7-12 days after ordering them.
Holland said the at-home tests are reliable. He noted people should remain home and isolated if they test negative but have COVID-19 symptoms.
“(A)nd consider retesting, maybe presenting for a test if things aren’t going well,” Holland said. “But if you test positive, those tests are very accurate, and we’re very much promoting the use of those.”
