Avera gives multi-year grant to Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Pantry Program

Avera Health is awarding $160,000 to Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Pantry program. The mobile food pantry allows Feeding South Dakota to access food insecure individuals statewide and provide them with nutritious food.
“Our missions are so aligned, if we continue to put nutritious food on the table for food insecure people, they will be much better off. We mesh with their mission to keep everybody healthy, and we’re grateful for their support,” Feeding South Dakota marketing and communications director Jennifer Stensaas told the Capital Journal.
The grant will be divided into three separate payments for the next three years, coming out at around $53,333 per year. The money will go towards general operations for the Mobile Food Pantry, with the majority going to food costs. The money will also support maintenance and gas for the food trucks as well as staff salary.
The COVID-19 epidemic has doubled the need for food assistance in South Dakota, and the mobile food pantry has been a lifeline for many families who have been impacted by the pandemic.
This is the third time Avera has awarded a multi-year grant to Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Pantry Program and is the largest gift Avera has given to Feeding South Dakota since the partnership began in 2015. Avera has been increasing their giving over the last few years, and Stensaas said this year Feeding South Dakota decided to ask for more grant money than usual.
“Avera has been generous enough to grant us what we’ve asked for,” Stensaas said.
Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton said the donation aligns with the health care provider's mission.
“Especially during the COVID-19 crisis, we have been concerned about basic human needs and whether or not those needs are met for people in our state and region. It’s also very important to us to reach out with the compassion of Christ," Sutton said. This includes special attention to those who are marginalized in our society – those who work hard but still struggle to feed their families. All these factors make this partnership a very good fit.”
According to the American Psychological Association, hunger hurts children in multiple ways and can leave negative outcomes. A lack of healthy food not only leads to malnutrition, but low food security. Hunger can also contribute to toxic stress – the long, unrelieved activation of the body’s stress management system. Toxic stress can negatively affect brain development, learning, information processing, and academic achievement in children. For these reasons alone adequate and nutritious food is so important for children on their lifelong journey to becoming successful and productive adults in society.
The Mobile Food Pantry began operations in January 2013 because of a grant award through the State of South Dakota. The Mobile Food Pantry travels across the state to distribute free food to individuals and families in need. Precisely coordinated deliveries allow for the efficient distribution of fruit, vegetables, dairy products, and meat proteins as well as other non-perishable food to communities that lack adequate access to quality and nutritious foods.
“Now more than ever, this gift could not come at a better time. Due to the long-lasting effects experienced by so many due to COVID-19, the number of people that we typically serve has more than doubled,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen added. “This gift allows us to sustain our current distribution model and gives us the opportunity to visit additional neighborhoods and communities that could benefit from the Mobile Food Pantry Program. We invite other businesses, organizations and individuals to join Avera in supporting this vital outreach.”
For a complete listing of all mobile food distributions across the state (in county order) visit www.feedingsouthdakota.org/mobile.
