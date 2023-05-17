Avera

Avera Health Marketing has won two Gold Stevie® Awards for its “Ask the Question” suicide awareness campaign and “Moving Health Forward” branding campaign. “Ask the Question” also received a Grand Stevie Award as the Highest Rated Nomination of the Year.

The Stevie Awards were recently announced as part of the 21st Annual American Business Awards® (ABA) competition. Winners will be honored during the ABA banquet on June 13, 2023, in New York City.

