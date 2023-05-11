The community is invited to take part as a runner, walker or sideline supporter in the Avera Race Against Cancer in Pierre on Saturday. The ceremony starts at 8 a.m. in front of the Helmsley Center with a race start at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release.
The race is an opportunity to come together and be part of a community that supports and honors patients, families, and survivors as well as remember those whose cancer journey has ended. Your participation generously supports patients receiving services and care at the Avera Cancer Institute in Pierre.
"New to the Avera Race this year, a special Tribute Wall will be on display at the Pierre Race. Every cancer journey is different and not all end with a cancer-free life. Sometimes, family, friends, and acquaintances are left to deal with the loss. As part of the Avera Race’s mission to honor all cancer survivors, we want to honor those who are no longer with us," the release states.
Anyone is invited to bring a photograph, memento or note to be placed on the wall. Individuals are responsible to pick up their items at the end of the race as items will not be returned. Avera cannot guarantee items will not get wet if it rains.
Those who have previously registered can pick up their packets on Friday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at BURN Infrared Fitness Studio located at 1908 N. Garfield, or on Saturday at 7 a.m. at Avera Cancer Institute located at 801 E Sioux Ave.
