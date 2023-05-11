Avera

The community is invited to take part as a runner, walker or sideline supporter in the Avera Race Against Cancer in Pierre on Saturday. The ceremony starts at 8 a.m. in front of the Helmsley Center with a race start at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release. 

The race is an opportunity to come together and be part of a community that supports and honors patients, families, and survivors as well as remember those whose cancer journey has ended. Your participation generously supports patients receiving services and care at the Avera Cancer Institute in Pierre.

