One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, Avera. Saint Mary’s Avera Hospital in Pierre is ranked number eight out of 3,000 hospitals across the United States that participate in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
While it’s not really a competition, it is a number to be proud of.
There are 5,564 total registered hospitals across the U.S., according to the American Hospital Association. The hospitals counted include federal, long-term, psychiatric and rehabilitative hospitals, so not all of those hospitals deal with CMS and its Prospective Payment Systems (PPS).
According to cms.gov, the PPS “is a method of reimbursement in which Medicare payment is made based on a predetermined, fixed amount. The payment amount for a particular service is derived based on the classification system of that service.”
“Critical Access Hospitals, like the one in Gettysburg, wouldn’t be in this program called value base purchasing,” Avera St. Mary’s Hospital President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mikel Holland said. “Value based purchasing is a program that Medicare has that measures a hospital’s quality, patient safety, patient satisfaction — really our cost or our efficiency if you will.” It addresses how much a qualifying facility spends per Medicare beneficiary to take care of patients.
While it’s not a dig on Gettysburg, the term Critical Access Hospital (CAH) refers to a type of small rural hospital without the full services to be found in what is called an Acute Care Hospital (ACH). These systems are located in larger areas and have a need for a more robust level of care.
Avera was in the running against hospitals from all over the country. Competition stretched from both Los Angeles and San Francisco, California to Portland, Oregon, Honolulu, Hawaii, and to Green Bay, Wisconsin. There was even competition from within the state as well, from Aberdeen, Watertown, Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
“These are nationwide programs,” Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Director of Quality Marnie Burke said. “We are doing the same program that say the MAYO Clinic or the Sioux Falls Hospital has. The survey that gets sent to patients, is the same across the nation.”
There is a survey conducted by Medicare for patients to submit after their time at a hospital. A great deal of data is extracted through metrics measurements, Holland said.
Avera placed eighth with a score of 77.57 for their total performance score on data.medicare.gov. The next best score from a hospital in South Dakota was in Watertown with a score of 63.5. The top score in the whole system came from Olmstead, Minnesota with an 87.75 total performance score.
“You get points for each factor, and then our score, is really in the top 10 percent of the nation,” Holland said.
In the top 10 percent of 3,000 is in a realm of 300 other facilities. Avera St. Mary’s is in the top .005 percentile in the top 15 in the country.
“For us, it is a feather in our hat, which means that we’ve done a lot to try to accomplish that,” Holland said. “It takes teamwork. With physicians, nurses, our quality staff, our housekeeping staff, our food and nutrition staff — really everybody who works in our system — has to have a part in this to really make sure that we are providing great quality, great safety and doing this in an efficient manner. and not wasting money. Frankly, making sure the patients have a good experience. Because that’s a big part of this.”
Because Avera in Pierre is a small fish in a big pond, they felt they are able to better manage their program more closely because they are smaller. Being smaller means they are able to work more closely together, Burke said. She thinks it would be more of a challenge to do well with a larger staff and a spread-out patient population.
“We are all right here,” Burke said. “We work closely and collaborate closely.”
Burke feels a huge factor for Avera is physician engagement and physician leadership. They are very involved in the programs and initiatives in the hospital, she said.
“In addition to the physicians being engaged with the staff, I think the culture we’ve had over the past five years, ten years, has really developed into a group of people — meaning our nurses, our doctors, all of our staff — whp recognize that we are a small community, and we’re taking care of each other right,” Holland said. “We are taking care of our neighbors. We’re taking care of our family members, we are taking care of our friends, and I think that makes a big difference.”
In 2018, Avera was number 60 out of 3,000, or in the top 2 percent, and have been in the top 10 percent for the better of five years.
“Everybody is really all-in, all the time,” Holland said. “Really focused on safety, quality, and patient experience is really what this is measuring.”
The PPS program is designed to reward hospitals for their ability to give better treatment, as opposed to giving just more money for more patients served. The hospitals in the top 25 percent receives a bonus, and the bottom 25 percent is penalized, Holland said. The reward is a small percentage, around 3 percent he thinks, of the total Medicare fee. The money will be reinvested back into the hospital for everyday things.
Holland feels it is a way to quantify what they do for the capital area and for the hospital and its staff. He feels to continue, they just need to continue “blocking and tackling” and do what they do every day, he said.
Burke points out the Medicare program requirements change slightly from year to year. As Medicaid learns from the data, they adjust their terms and the hospitals adjust slightly to comply and improve. She says, the patient experience is always what it is about, and no matter the changes, their goal to ensure good ones.
“I think at the end of the day that’s what probably makes us shine, if you will, compared to a lot of other big hospitals and big centers,” Holland said. “Frankly, it’s a little better that way.”
