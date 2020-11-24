Avera Health received its first allocation of bamlanivimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that will be used to treat adult and pediatric patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.
The goal of bamlanivimab, or bam for short, is to prevent hospitalization and death from COVID.
The treatment is being administered to those who are considered at high risk for hospitalization and death from COVID, such as adults over age 65 or people with pre-existing conditions. The more risk factors an individual has, the more likely he or she is to get sick. Bam is approved for anyone with COVID-19 who is:
More than 12 years old;
Is not hospitalized due to COVID; or
On oxygen or ventilation.
“Especially during this surge in COVID illness, it is encouraging to be able to offer therapy that could potentially prevent hospitalizations. Not only could this be beneficial to individuals and families, it could also benefit health care systems and front-line caregivers who are feeling the strain of increasing numbers,” Medical Director for Avera@Home Home Care and Avera Medical Group Quality and Innovation Dr. Chad Thury stated via news release.
Avera got its first allocation the week of Nov. 9, and began giving doses Nov. 13, according to Thury.
Studies involving bamlanivimab show the medicine prevents one hospitalization for every 10 patients. While it is not a guarantee that a patient will not be hospitalized, it improves their chances of avoiding it.
“We know that we will prevent a hospitalization,” Thury told the Capital Journal in a phone interview on Tuesday.
So far, more than 200 patients have received bam doses from Avera, and while 10 days is not enough time to see all the benefits, Thury anticipates the medicine will prevent 15-20 COVID hospitalizations.
Ideally, an individual should receive this treatment as soon as they test positive for COVID or within 10 days of becoming symptomatic for it to be effective.
“The goal is to give it within 24 hours of a doctor identifying a patient’s qualifying conditions,” Thury said.
Thury said members of high-risk populations that begin to experience symptoms should not put off the treatment — even if your symptoms are mild at first, if they get worse later on during the course of illness and require hospitalization, that is a “missed opportunity.”
“If you have symptoms, test early. If you’re positive, talk to your doctor to see if this treatment is right for you. The faster it is administered, the better the results will be,” Thury said.
Bam is administered via a one-time IV infusion that takes place over an hour, which presents a logistical issue since the procedure must be completed in an infusion center.
Bamlanivimab is an investigational neutralizing IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is designed to block the COVID protein’s viral attachment and entry into human cells, which then neutralizes the virus and potentially treats COVID, according to Avera. This means it provides the immune system with COVID-specific antibodies that speeds up the immune system’s response to the virus.
“It acts like our immune system does, but does it faster,” Thury said. “It helps decrease the viral load in a patient and fights off the virus.”
The federal government has been allocating bamlanivimab proportionally based on confirmed COVID-19 cases in each state and territory, according to Avera. The federal government purchased 300,000 doses of bamlanivimab from Eli Lilly and Company, which received an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The government said patients will have no out-of-pocket costs for the medicine, other than an administration fee charged by health care facilities.
Avera is “sprinkling” its bam allocation to the regional facilities where its use can be maximized.
“We want to make sure we’re using everything,” Thury said. “It’s a limited allocation, so there’s not enough for everywhere. We want to have it available at places that will use it most.”
Bam is the first drug of its kind that can be used for outpatient COVID cases; all other COVID treatments are geared toward those who are already hospitalized.
“There’s nothing out there that compares to what these medicines are trying to do,” Thury said.
Avera has been taking part in some clinical studies for a similar drug manufactured by Regeneron that may soon also be available to those with the same criteria to receive bam.
“This is one more tool we can turn to as we strive to help high-risk patients overcome and even prevent serious illness due to COVID-19,” Thury added via the news release.
