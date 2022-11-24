A rural nursing training network, vital for patient care, will be established throughout the state including Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. These grants will in theory help alleviate some of the challenges nursing staff have to cope with, especially in rural areas.
According to the American Nurses Association, as the largest staffing group, at almost 40 percent of operating costs, nurses have been an easy target for reduced hours and other cutbacks. But those cuts come at the expense of patient well-being and nurses’ safety.
These projects are supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of two awards totaling an estimated $2.6 million.
“Health care workforce is a critical need throughout the entire Avera footprint. The solution isn’t simply to hire more, because there aren’t enough trained and qualified nurses and other frontline caregivers for all the needs that exist. We are looking to novel ways to better support the professionals we have through technology, to maximize innovative solutions for caregivers to spend more time doing what led them to this profession-helping others, and reduce time spent doing administrative and regulatory tasks like documentation,” Rachael Sherard, Senior Vice President for Rural Health at Avera said in a Nov. 17 press release.
“Following the national trend, South Dakota’s most acute health workforce need is certainly nursing in rural areas. Project NEXT offers Avera an opportunity to support nursing staff, not simply by hiring more RNs, but also by leveraging the capacity of its health IT workforce to intervene in ways that are new and cutting-edge,” Sherard said.
Karna Pfeffer, Director of Clinical Excellence and Education, thinks these grants will ultimately benefit not only the nursing staff, but patients as well.
“The nursing shortage we’re seeing is nothing short of historic. Responding to this crisis requires time, innovation and collaboration across several sectors,” Pfeffer said in the press release. “We are grateful for the recognition of this issue at the federal level, and the grant funding to address these issues in creative ways.”
Part of the overall grant involves a partnership with South Dakota State University. The hope is that students in their fourth and fifth semesters will spend their clinical hours at Avera Queen of Peace hospital.
“Trying to get those new staff to be familiar with what truly rural care is,” Pfeffer told the Capital Journal. “Where you train and where you feel comfortable is where you’ll hopefully start your career.”
Cross-training will allow others to perform some tasks of nursing, such as documentation, allowing nurses to spend more time at the patient bedside. And telemedicine, telemetry monitoring and virtual nursing extend expertise across the miles through interactive virtual technology.
The money they’ll receive from Project NEXT is to support the first-year nurses, specifically through technology. South Dakota was a priority state for the NEXT grant due to low projection of available nurses compared to surrounding states.
“We don’t ever want to say that we’re going to remove nurses from those areas,” Pfeffer said.
The idea is that the video meeting with someone off-site will offer another lifeline to work through challenges. While virtual care has been used at the provider level, it is very new in nursing. The success has shown that this allows nurses that are nearing retirement to still participate without being hands-on.
“We're able to keep their expertise at the bedside where we haven’t always been able to,” Pfeffer said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.