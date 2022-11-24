Avera Receives Grant to Support Nursing Workforce
RN Taylor Hattum will be one of the many within the nursing staff to benefit from the grants recently awarded to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

A rural nursing training network, vital for patient care, will be established throughout the state including Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. These grants will in theory help alleviate some of the challenges nursing staff have to cope with, especially in rural areas.

According to the American Nurses Association, as the largest staffing group, at almost 40 percent of operating costs, nurses have been an easy target for reduced hours and other cutbacks. But those cuts come at the expense of patient well-being and nurses’ safety.

