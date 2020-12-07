As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen nationwide, many eyes have been on hospital capacity. How many beds are available? How much room is in the intensive care unit? How many ventilators are there?
However, a hospital’s ability to care for an increased load of patients is not only measured by how much space it has to house them — it also depends on the number of health care workers available. These include doctors, nurses, technicians, etc.
In South Dakota, only 18.1% of staffed hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. In contrast, 41.8% of staffed beds are occupied by non-COVID patients, according to data from the state Department of Health. Forty percent of the state’s staffed hospital beds are currently available. The number of staffed ICU beds occupied by adult COVID patients is higher, at 43.2%, while only 28.6% of staffed ICU beds are available. The health department now tracks the staffed adult and pediatric ICU bed capacity on its website, of which 60.2% are occupied and 39.8% remain available.
Dr. Mikel Holland is president and chief medical officer at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. He told the Capital Journal adequate staffing has been a growing concern in the hospital in recent weeks. Avera St. Mary’s began implementing their surge procedures a few weeks ago to supplement regular hospital staff levels. Clinical and non-clinical workers are being asked to work shifts on the medical floor and in the ICU to care for the ongoing surge of patients.
On a typical day, Holland said there are about 15 people on the medical floor, but the pandemic has exponentially increased the number of patients hospital-wide. As of Monday, Holland said there were 30 patients receiving care at Avera St. Mary’s.
“With the pandemic, the hospital is seeing double and sometimes triple the number of patients needing care,” Communications and Public Relations partner for Avera St. Mary’s Sigrid Wald Swanson told the Capital Journal.
The total number of patients includes non-COVID patients, as people are still being hospitalized for normal problems such as heart issues, diabetes, cancer and such. Currently in Hughes County, there are 10 COVID-occupied hospital beds and four COVID-occupied ICU beds, according to data from the state health department.
In Sioux Falls, Sanford Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde said there has been an increasing volume of patients over the last several months due to a “multitude” of issues including an influx of COVID patients as well as staff contracting the illness. Wilde said Sanford has been transparent in addressing its surge plans and supporting hospital staff.
“We’re doing OK right now. We were busier a few weeks ago, but it could happen again,” Wilde said.
The increased patient load has predictably put a strain on staffing, and Avera’s surge plans have redistributed health care workers accordingly. Clinic staff are either working fewer hours at their regular jobs or simply taking on additional hours in order to help staff the hospital. Augmenting hospital staff with clinic staff means that the services available in the clinics is more limited as there are less staff there to deal with regular issues.
“Across the continuum, lots of staff are doing extra shifts, and the number of hours people are putting in is incredible. It’s so humbling to see everybody step up; it’s amazing,” Holland said.
Holland said nursing staff levels are supplemented with so-called “PPE pals” who help nurses get into and out of PPE gear and generally make sure those measures are being followed to ensure nursing staff can focus on caring for patients.
Wilde said Sanford’s plan is all about surge management, which includes ensuring the proper policies are in place for dealing with staff illness, adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and working with additional staff to expand the front line’s ability to care for more patients.
Similar to Avera, Sanford is also taking staff from other less critical areas and training them to provide care for COVID patients.
“I’m overwhelmed with the staff’s energy and dedication to providing quality care,” Wilde said.
At Avera St. Mary’s, the ICU is completely full to double its capacity and the hospital has begun to put two patients in a room again, but so far, the surge planning has “really helped,” according to Holland.
Holland is hoping Avera will not be overwhelmed with COVID patients any time soon, but said the surge plan has provisions to alter staff-to-patient ratios if need be. So far, St. Mary’s has maintained a normal staff-to-patient ratio by augmenting hospital staff with clinic staff.
“Everybody that needs care is getting it,” he said. “The good news is we still have a fair number of staff. The surge plans will continue as long as we need to; it’s a matter of how long we can continue.”
Holland said St. Mary’s is seeing a plateau in hospitalizations and admissions during the last couple of weeks, while discharges have been equal. Now that the Thanksgiving holiday has passed, though, hospital officials are waiting to see if there will be a “surge upon a surge” following holiday gatherings. Up to three weeks after an event is when cases related to an event will start appearing.
“Right now, we’re still plateaued, which is reassuring, but we’ve got a lot of big holidays coming up, so we’re reminding people to be cautious,” Holland said.
He said Avera is pushing the same message as always: Alter your holiday plans and avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, and wash your hands frequently.
