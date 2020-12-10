Avera to break ground on new behavioral health wing in Sioux Falls

Avera Health officials announced Dec. 10 they are breaking ground on a new, four-story behavioral health wing in Sioux Falls.
David Flicek, president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, said the addition is “much needed” and will include more capacity for children and adolescents, youth residential addiction care, 24/7 psychiatric urgent care and partial hospitalization space, as well as expanded space for adults and geriatric patients. The new wing will be the only of its kind in the region and will be able to provide care for people not just in South Dakota but in neighboring northwest Iowa, northeast Nebraska, and southwestern Minnesota.
“The need for psychiatric care for at-risk youth is great, and the needs are complex. Anger, acting out, anxiety, depression and chemical dependency are being seen in children and adolescents at younger ages, and the numbers are growing,” Helmsley Charitable Trust trustee Walter Panzirer said in a news release.
A recent Community Health Needs Assessment by Avera identified gaps in behavioral health and chemical dependency services. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated already-rising needs for behavioral health services for children and youth, and post-pandemic that need is expected to increase further.
“If there was ever a time to add more beds, it’s now,” Assistant Vice President of Avera Behavioral Health Center Thomas Otten said.
The project will cost $28 million and Avera is breaking ground immediately, with the intent of opening the new wing around March 2022. The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust will provide substantial funding; $13 million in grant money that includes an $8 million gift and a $5 million matching portion. The Trust’s donation begins an $18 million comprehensive fundraising campaign by the Avera Foundation, which includes the $13 million in support from Helmsley and an additional $5 million in funds that still need to be raised.
Panzirer said while ideally they would have those beds today, a 15-month build is a quick turnaround time. He said that he is confident the wing will meet the needs of current and future patients.
The ground floor will be a space for 24-hour psychiatric urgent care and partial hospitalization. Currently, when someone is having a psychiatric crisis, the only option is to take them to the emergency room.
“Medical emergency rooms are not specially designed for psychiatric care. We will have expert staff ready to help people with psychiatric needs at any time of the day or night. This will be a great option for individuals and families in crisis as well as our first responders,” Otten said.
The ground floor will also have space for partial hospitalization — which involves therapy and treatment during the day and allows the patient to go home at night — for up to 30 adults and 10 children. This is the first time Avera can offer this to youth, who will be able to spend part of the day in school and part of the day working on their behavioral health issues.
Additionally, a telehealth component will provide chemical dependency evaluations or mental health assessments for students in schools across the region.
The second floor will have beds for adults — four additional beds right away, and the space to possibly expand into a future adult unit. The second floor will also have a walkway connecting the new wing to the main building.
The third floor will be for the senior behavioral health unit. Currently, the behavioral health program for seniors is located in the Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community, but it will be relocated once the new wing is complete. The freed-up space at Prince of Peace will be used for expanding the transitional care unit for hard-to-place patients with specialized medical needs.
The fourth floor will be for 14-bed children’s unit and youth residential addiction care.
There are already 40 beds in two specialized units for children, so the new unit will provide more space to group children in similar age groups together and provide them with better, more specialized care.
In addition, eight beds for a youth residential addiction care service, which is new to Avera and will be the only of its kind in the state.
“Our addiction care center has now been in operation for a year and many people have asked when we are going to offer residential services for those under 18. Addiction care often goes hand in hand with other behavioral health disorders, such as depression, as youth try to mask their pain. This new wing will allow us to provide this needed level of care,” Otten said.
The new wing will also create around 60 new jobs in order to staff the new units.
“We are extremely grateful that the Helmsley Charitable Trust recognizes these pressing needs and is responding with this transformational gift,” “Helmsley has worked with Avera to identify needs and provide varied solutions in this innovative project. Avera Behavioral Health is one of the largest providers of mental health care in the Midwest. This new wing will change many lives for the better.”
