Americans now hold $1 trillion in credit card debt. This hefty balance is the highest credit card debt the country has held since the Great Depression, according to the Federal Reserve.
While that’s a staggering amount of debt, it’s not tangible to many Americans. It’s just another number.
The three states with the highest average credit card debt are Alaska: $10,685, Virginia: $9,120, and Texas: $9,100. The three states with the lowest average credit card debt are Iowa: $6,726, Wisconsin: $6,737, and North Dakota: $7,068.
South Dakotans, with a median annual household income of $56,521, have an average credit card balance of $7,199. If 15 percent of that income went towards paying off the credit card debt, it would take 12 months. But, if the monthly payments were the minimum of 2 percent of the debt, that would be $144 per month, resulting in 112 months of payments and a total interest paid of $8,927 (the interest being more than the initial balance).
The over-use of credit cards has caused seemingly insignificant minimum payments to take thousands of dollars from unwitting (or financially-helpless) Americans in the form of interest. Individuals in several states are spending an extra $10,000 on their credit card purchases by only paying the minimum each month, something the Federal Reserve confirms is the norm for over 40 percent of debt-carrying Americans.
ChamberofCommerce.org has released a report breaking down the average credit card debt that Americans owe by state. This report (https://www.chamberofcommerce.org/credit-card-debt-by-state) was created by compiling and analyzing data from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Census Bureau. Interest payments and other related statistics were calculated separately using the aforementioned data.
Credit card debt is the result of many factors. The cost of living, availability of affordable housing, a state’s economy, employment rate, and access to financial education can all play a role. If you break the U.S into regions, there’s one trend worth noting. Consumers living in the Midwest tend to have the least amount of credit card debt. Consumers in Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota,South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, and Indiana have debt ranging from $7,382 in Michigan to $6,726 Iowa.
Midwestern states have strong economies and low cost of living. Consumers in the region are also a bit more frugal than others, and are even embarrassed to admit they have credit card debt, according to MarketWatch. In short, there are a lot of factors at play, both on the state and personal level. You might assume that people who make less money rely on credit cards more, especially since research shows 68 percent of consumers use credit cards to buy everyday items. It stands to reason that households with less cash on hand might turn to credit cards to purchase things like groceries and gas. However, research shows the opposite.
States with higher household incomes tend to have higher credit card debt. People in higher-income states might make more, but the cost of living is likely higher as well. As a result, many consumers rely on credit cards to balance their finances.
Credit card balances tend to linger. Research shows more than half of all Americans (58 percent) carry a balance. Of those that carry a balance, at least 40 percent always pay the minimum balance and another 50 percent sometimes pay the minimum balance, according to the Federal Reserve. Credit card companies set the minimum balance owed. Typically, the minimum amount owed is 2 percent of the balance. If a consumer only pays 2 percent every month, interest will rack up – quickly. We crunched the numbers to see just how much interest consumers in each state pay over time when only the minimum amount is paid each month. We assumed an average interest rate of 20.31 percent, which is the average rate for a consumer with a good credit score.
While the popularity of credit cards has grown, it has strapped Americans with an increasing debt load. American consumers tend to pay the minimum balance on their credit cards each month. Paying the minimum amount keeps consumers in debt for years and racks up thousands of dollars in interest. Alaskans, for example, carry an average of $10,685 in credit card debt, which will take nine years and four months to pay off and result in $13,249 in interest paid if only the minimum amount is paid each month.
ChamberofCommerce.org is a website dedicated to helping small business owners and entrepreneurs start, market, finance, and grow their businesses. By creating in-depth guides, how-tos, and reviews covering relevant business products, it hopes to help readers move past the pitfalls that are often to blame for small business failure.
