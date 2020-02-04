Glider planes again soared at the South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre.
The Pierre Elks Lodge #1953 hosted its seventh Aviation Day at the Center, Jan. 29.
Members of the Elks were assisted by members of the Center, S.D. Civil Air Patrol - Pierre Chapter, S.D. Department of Transportation, the Office of Aeronautics Services, and the Pierre Airport.
The event was free for the youth, their families and everyone else.
“We had about 300 youth from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” said Steve Wegman, who had earlier pointed out the afternoon was open for students since it was a teacher in-service day.
“The Aviation Day was very successful. Everyone got a glider to assemble, fly and take home. The other hands-on activities were clothes-pin airplanes, toilet paper roll planes, whirl-gigs and how to construct homemade rockets,” said Wegman.
