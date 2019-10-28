The bombers from Ellsworth Air Force made a sudden and short deployment from southwest South Dakota to Saudi Arabia late last week.
There was nothing said by base officials to link it in any way to the also short and sudden U.S. military hit in nearby Syria that killed ISIS leader Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Lt. Joshua Sinclair, public information officer at Ellsworth, sent out the news release.
But any questions about whether the rapid deployment of South Dakota-based bombers to Saudi Arabia was related to the mission in nearby Syria that killed Baghdadi would have to be answered by higher officers at the base, Sinclair said.
And no answers came Monday, although Sinclair acknowledged he had received quite a few questions from news reporters Monday about any possible connection.
Earlier Monday, Oct. 28, Sinclair sent out a news release with dramatic photos and a headline: “BOMBER TASK FORCE MAKES QUICK DEPLOYMENT TO SAUDI ARABIA: Lethal precision strike options available from B-1s”
Sinclair said in the release: “Multiple B-1B Lancers launched from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Oct. 24, 2019, as part of Bomber Task Force operations in U.S. Central Command. The B-1s returned home after a mission that reached across the globe from South Dakota to Saudi Arabia. This deployment demonstrated the ability to rapidly deploy anywhere, anytime in the world, and provide lethal precision global strike options for combatant commanders."
“This is what we train for, and is what sets us apart,” said Col. David A. Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “Let there be no doubt, our team and our B-1s always stand ready to answer our nation’s call at a moment’s notice.”
"Support from KC-10 Extender and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to Air Mobility Command and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa were on hand to refuel the B-1s mid-flight. Multiple Air Operations Centers in the U.S., Europe and Southwest Asia supported this deployment with multiple hand offs."
“The unannounced arrival of the B-1s at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, demonstrates the ability of Air Force Global Strike Command to rapidly deploy long-range precision strike capabilities from home station, anywhere around the globe, at any time.”
President Trump said on Sunday that the two-hour night-time raid that killed several ISIS members, including Baghdadi, started about 4 p.m., CST time, on Saturday, Oct. 26, with eight helicopters carrying U.S. forces from locations in Iraq to the compound in Syria that was attacked.
It was a surprise to news companies around the world and dominated the headlines over the weekend.
The B1 bombers mission also got some attention, though not so much.
One publication, “military.com,” ran a piece on Oct. 27 headlined: “B-1B Lancer bombers just rolled up in Saudi Arabia in a surprise return to the Middle East.”
It was a return, the article said, because the B1s had been pulled out of the Middle East theater earlier this year, in part due to some equipment issues, especially involving ejection seats.
But the Saudi air base where the bombers landed Oct. 24 has seen a “significant build-up from U.S. troops in recent months in response to Iranian provocations,” Oriana Pawlyk of Military.com, reported on Sunday. “Defense Sec. Mark Esper this week toured the base and was seen standing in front of the missile battery as well as a number of F-22 Raptors from the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, according to Air Force Magazine.”
