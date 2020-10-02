Veronica Chavez came from her Denver home to Fort Pierre to race the first horse she’s trained and to “pony” others’ race horses, keeping them in tune for the races Saturday and Sunday at the Stanley County Fairgrounds.
“I ponied six horses this morning,” she said Friday while grooming “Pony” while he dug into a big bale of leafy alfalfa hay at lunch time. He had to circle the track many times Friday morning, escorting race horses in turn. It was at a walk, a trot and sometimes a lope, time after time.
“He used to be a race horse,” she said of her ponying Pony.
He’s so calm she can let him stand without a halter while he chomps away on the hay and then decides when he’s had enough and walks on his own back to his stall.
“I’ve had him for three years. I sold him and I just got him back a month ago.”
She’s moving up, too, from just ponying.
“I finally got my trainers’ license,” Chavez said. “I’ve got a horse in Sunday, for a Thoroughbred race. His name is Kelsey.”
She’s training him for the owner.
Chavez is one of the many who work in the back of the track area, the stables and other such, doing the work that needs to be done so the horses and jockeys can ride to glory on Saturday and Sunday. She’s been traveling to races all season, Chavez said. “I was actually in Kentucky this summer.
Like Chavez, CJ Miner was working horses on the track Friday, too.
He’s from Eagle Butte, South Dakota, and lives in Bismarck now.
His paint horse, Cochise, is splashier looking than the solid-colored race horses he was squiring around the track in the quiet morning of an off-race day just off the Missouri River.
Miner said it’s nice to get back near his home area to see the races back in Fort Pierre after an abrupt hiatus when the spring races were dropped after May 2018. State funding hasn’t been enough to keep it up.
This special October weekend of races is an effort by horse people to find a way to start racing again. It appears to be popular.
Nearly twice as many horses were put forward than there are slots available, said Shane Kramme, track manager for the Verendrye Benevolent Association. That’s the nonprofit that has run races at Fort Pierre since 1948. After the hiatus since the spring of 2018, the association partnered with the South Dakota Horse Racing Association and the Fort Pierre Chamber of Commerce to try this October weekend racing idea.
A total of about 113 horses will run in the 15 races — seven races Saturday, eight on Sunday, he said.
The horses and the races are a mix of Thoroughbreds and Quarter Horses; 250-yard sprints for the Quarter Horses and five furlongs — five-eighths of a mile — for the Thoroughbreds.
The track is about a half-mile around the oval. The total purse is $125,000, Kramme said.
The biggest race purse is $16,100 and the winning horse will take 49% of that, and second place 20%, on down.
Instead of the traditional “win, place and show,” money spots, Kramme said he designed so every horse will win some cash.
“So if there are eight horses and you run eighth, for a $6,300 purse, you would collect enough back to pay your jockey mount fee of $65 and entry fee of $50. I tried to make it that even if you run last, you can still get paid $120 or so. We tried to spread it around so everyone could have a little piece of the pie.”
He’s hoping for a good crowd in the grandstand, Kramme said. “It always depends on the weather.”
The weather looks pretty good, if on the cool side. The National Weather Service says Pierre and Fort Pierre should expect a patch frost in the early hours of Saturday, but then a sunny day with a high around 60 degrees and light winds. Sunday should be similar, except warmer — up to 66 degrees — and sunny but with more wind, with gusts as high as 23 mph out of the south-southeast, the weather service forecasted on Friday.
He said people are encouraged to bring their own face masks if they want them. Those attending should have enough social distance to use, he said.
“We will be providing hand sanitizer. We won’t be providing masks.”
