On Friday, May 29, the three-screen cinema, State 123 Pierre Theatre, opened to a limited number of patrons per showing.
“Opening now was the owner’s decision, and was based on what product was available to play,” Manager Roy Swanson.
The owner is Dick Peterson, who also owns the Brookings movie theater.
“We would love to see everybody come back, as they feel safe. We are trying to provide something for all to enjoy, as we wait for new product to come out,” Swanson added.
Management has taken its time in re-opening the theater, to ensure the safety of its staff and customers. All surfaces will be cleaned after each showing; with the staff trained in deep cleaning. “At full staff, the business has 35-40 employees, depending on the summer staff, which I’m not using right now,” Swanson said. “At present, each shift will have four to six employees, who have about an hour and 15 minutes between shows in each cinema to deep clean.”
The theater, at 123 W. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, is taking precautions to ensure the safety of its patrons. One of the precautions is limited and designated seating — at approximately 50% of the capacity of each cinema. The largest cinema room — No. 1 — normally maxes out at 276 people, but will now be restricted to 110. Cinema No. 3 will be limited from its maximum capacity of 211 to 85 patrons. Cinema No. 2 goes from 140 down to 60. Every other row is cordoned off, while there will be two empty seats between groups of patrons.
“We are expecting crowds to be really slow to start off,” Swanson said. “Then, we are expecting them to pick up. As of last weekend, there were only about 250 movie theaters open in the nation.”
The theater is currently open only Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The first show during the day, with a range of starting times depending on the show and the cinema room, begins at 1 p.m. The last show of the day, again with some variation, starts as late as 7:30 p.m. The four shows on the start-up roster are “Bloodshot,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and “Bombshell.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater has been selling curb-side pick-up, popcorn from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“The popcorn was received very well, especially when we first started. It really helped,” Swanson said.
Crew members will be wearing COVID-19 masks. Patrons are not required to wear masks. Tickets are available at the door. Patrons can also purchase advance tickets online, then either printing them out or having them handy on a smartphone.
