You know the drill.
Bad guy upset with government walks into the local courthouse wearing camo and bearing armalite-like semi-auto rifle, shoots two people, empties court house and is taken down by the SWAT team while the wounded leave in ambulances.
What are the chances of that happening the same day in Pierre and Fort Pierre, only an hour apart?
Pretty good if it’s planned by Rob Fines, emergency manager for Hughes and Stanley counties, which are joined by the John C. Waldron Bridge across the Missouri River, their county courthouses not much more than a mile apart, as the drone flies.
The drone was a star actor in this drama.
It was piloted by Pierre Police Capt. Derald Gross aided by Hughes County Chief Deputy Lee Weber, each holding a small computer watching what the drone was capturing on camera, while also watching the drone.
It’s brand new. The County Commission just approved in September Fines buying the $20,000, 8-pound, four-rotor, two-camera unmanned aerial vehicle, using a grant to cover the cost.
Gross and Weber piloted the craft alongside, around and over the courthouse, spying inside the windows to find the “shooter.”
He had holed up in a third-floor bathroom without a clear window, foiling the drone’s camera eyes, as did window shades that cut visibility. But one of the cameras uses heat imaging to find people.
The drone’s battery lasts about 30 minutes, but Gross said they brought it down after about 20 minutes to put in a charged battery and sent it back up to not press the time limit.
This was a new thing for the veteran emergency manager.
Fines says he has to organize an emergency management drill drill every year under state rules.
“So I pick a different scenario,” he said, whether a tornado or a traffic incident.
“This time I did an active shooter scenario.”
Never had he tried to do the same big scenario in both counties on the same day, he said. It took lots of planning.
On Tuesday, he hand-delivered a letter from an angry man to officials in each court house. He kept the fictional man’s beefs pretty general so nobody would feel it was targeting any certain group, Fines said.
“It was just ‘I’m tired of the way you government people decide things, I’m just not going to put up with it anymore.’”
He wanted the employees in each courthouse to have a day to talk and plan how they would respond to what sounded like a dangerous person.
Everyone knew it was a drill, but going through the motions helps everyone see all the logistics involved.
Before the drill on Wednesday, Fines walked through the courthouse, reassuring people it just involved “staying in your office, do your regular job. You will be fine.”
Meanwhile, he cleared all customers out of the building.
Ambulances and fire trucks showed up to provide emergency care for the wounded.
Police and sheriff’s deputies cleared out the courthouse of the employees.
The bad guy was played by John Murphy, a conservation officer with the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
He pulled up in an SUV and parked askew right in front of the courthouse. He got out, looking sketchy, with a watch cap pulled down, dressed in camo and carrying an AR-15-style rifle — made to shoot paint balls — close under his armpit, hiding it, it appeared, as he walked into the courthouse.
But nobody, in fact, even the good guys, was packing real heat.
The law enforcement officers who responded to the faux 911 call came to the courthouse with their holsters empty and were handed a “blue gun.” There was a box of the hard-plastic fake guns and one even was used as a door stop to wedge a courthouse door open.
“Nobody got hurt,” Fines said of the Hughes County maneuvers, were were repeated at the Stanley County courthouse in Fort Pierre about an hour later.
The weather cooperated: a cloudy sky and brisk wind wasn’t below freezing and employees could huddle out in the parking lot waiting for their work place to be made safe again without ears turning blue.
About 50 people work in the courthouse, most of them state employees with the court system with about about 22 county employees, said state and county officials.
At least one judge in the state’s Sixth Circuit — Judge Bridget Mayer — took part in the drill, including the longish wait in the parking lot with other employees.
Perhaps the most remarkable part of the drill was Jim Urban driving up to the courthouse just before it began. He parked and got out, telling a bystander he had to get his vehicle license tabs renewed. He wasn’t supposed to be there so late after the parking lot was considered closed.
Fines, somewhat harried, looked at his watch and told Urban, “You’ve got three minutes.”
Urban made his way to the second floor and the treasurer’s office where vehicle registration and licensing is done.
“I can help you,” said one of the employees waiting for the drill to break out.
In about two minutes, Urban had his tabs and was walking out the door.
After the long afternoon, Fines had to laugh and agree that the great service Urban received didn’t fit with the national reputation of the nightmare of visiting a “DMV.”
“I couldn’t believe it. I looked around and he was already gone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.