Medical cannabis is now on sale at Bad River Cannabis, offering patient cardholders a safe option to obtain their medicine.

Bad River Cannabis is a dispensary and grow facility combo in Fort Pierre, being the first to do so in Stanley county.

Phil Torres

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

