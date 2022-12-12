Medical cannabis is now on sale at Bad River Cannabis, offering patient cardholders a safe option to obtain their medicine.
Bad River Cannabis is a dispensary and grow facility combo in Fort Pierre, being the first to do so in Stanley county.
General Manager Teresa Gilk had a soft open at her dispensary to get any hiccups out, with steady foot traffic since. She felt that the fear of the unknown may factor into a challenge for new customers.
“We are dedicated to your healing journey and the de-stigmatization of medicinal cannabis,” via their company website.
They even have merchandise for sale, all aimed at the idea of helping the community feel more comfortable about visiting.
“We’re doing this to make people feel better. We’re providing the medicine they need to feel better,” Gilk said.
“There’s a lot of regulations. We had to build everything from scratch, so that was an operation,” lead cultivator Rob Krogstad said.
They had to buy soil from Colorado, combining living soil and mineral balance to optimize their crop.
“We’re using both the old Rodale and the old Albrecht methods,” he explained. “People are getting access to safe, effective medicine. We hope we are a value to the community, not only monetarily but health wise.”
Written certification is required to go to Bad River Cannabis. A document dated and signed by a practitioner, stating that in the practitioner’s professional opinion the patient is likely to receive benefit from the use of medical cannabis to treat or alleviate symptoms from a debilitating medical condition.
According to the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program a physician, physician assistant, or advanced practice registered nurse, who is licensed with authority to prescribe drugs to humans. The state program does not maintain a list of practitioners who will provide a certification for medical cannabis use, further complicating the process. Upon calling Mymarijuanacards.com, the Capital Journal was informed that the only places to begin the application process were Rapid City or Sioux Falls. This was contradicted by medical establishments in-state.
“Avera believes in the practitioner-patient relationship, and supports each physician or advanced practice provider in using their clinical judgment to decide what is best for each individual patient. Avera stands behind each practitioner’s decision to certify or not certify,” Avera St. Mary’s Hospital told the Capital Journal in a statement.
“Sanford does not endorse or oppose the use of medical marijuana. It is up to each individual Sanford provider to determine the use of medical marijuana in regards to each patient’s individual care plan and what they feel is medically best for their patients,” Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, chief physician at Sanford Health said via email.
“Patients can seek certification from a licensed practitioner across South Dakota, not just Sioux Falls and Rapid City,” the state Department of Health said in a statement.
The card certification clinics hear that clients say that their doctor may think that it would benefit their treatment, but deny them anyway.
“A lot of people are too scared to talk to their doctor about it,” Alyssa Anderson, clinic director at South Dakota’s MMJ Card Clinic in Sioux Falls, said.
“We’re trying to make it across the state,” as she cites travel expenses as a major factor for making it to central South Dakota. Not to mention finding practitioners to give written certification.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.