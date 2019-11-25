Badlands National Park will increase its entrance fees, beginning Jan. 2, 2020. Park entrance fees will be $30 per vehicle; $25 per motorcycle; or $15 per individual. The Badlands Annual Pass will be $55.
According to Mike Pflaum, park superintendent, this fee hike is to bring fees in line with other similar national parks throughout the United States. This is to also help fund efforts to address aging park infrastructure and improve the visitor experience.
“This increase in fees will allow us to continue to protect, preserve and share the special places here at Badlands with current and future generations,” said Pflaum.
A majority of the fees are kept locally. They help support rehabilitating trails and trailhead signs, developing and installing exhibits in visitor centers, improving park water systems, providing ranger-led programs and improving accessibility in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
This fee increase will assist the public fossil preparation lab, printing of the park map & newspaper, improved wayside exhibits, update Cedar Pass Campground water system, as well as upkeep of roads, trails, and visitor facilities.
