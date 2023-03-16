Incident At Spring Creek Home North of Pierre
“The officers involved played an important role in keeping this situation from escalating even further,” said AG Jackley in a release.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

Bond has been set for the man who allegedly choked his victim and barricaded himself in a home in the Spring Creek area north of Pierre.

While no injuries were reported from the March 7 incident, 52-year-old Henry Jacobsen has been charged with aggravated assault domestic violence.

