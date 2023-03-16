featured Bail set for Spring Creek home incident Mar 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now “The officers involved played an important role in keeping this situation from escalating even further,” said AG Jackley in a release. Phil Torres / Capital Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bond has been set for the man who allegedly choked his victim and barricaded himself in a home in the Spring Creek area north of Pierre.While no injuries were reported from the March 7 incident, 52-year-old Henry Jacobsen has been charged with aggravated assault domestic violence.According to a press release from the South Dakota Attorney General's Office, the incident involving Jacobsen was first reported at 5:30 a.m. at a home on Spring Creek Drive, 15 miles north of Pierre. Jacobsen had a standoff with officers before surrendering around 11:30 a.m. Further charges could be in the works since the investigation is ongoing.Jacobsen had his initial court appearance last Thursday in Hughes County Circuit Court, where his bond was set at $40,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Armed Forces Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
