Bakken Oil Product and Service Show, Williston, Oct. 2-3

This year’s Bakken Oil Products and Services Show is in Williston, Oct. 2-3. This pop-up oil town annually brings out a variety of new and trending products looking to find their niche in the oilfield.
This year, however, there is even more than that in store, with panelists from the UND Petroleum Engineering Department on hand to present their latest research to industry. During the two-hour forum they will talk about work that has the potential to shape the next trends in the Bakken, and there will be an opportunity to interact and ask questions.
There will also be two sessions on the load-pass permit system, which is getting ready to add GIS map-based routing to its system. The sessions will offer tips and tricks for getting the most out of the platform, as well as talk about the roll-out of GIS mapping. Currently, routes have to be input manually segment by segment, but GIS mapping will help change that.
“This will be an hour-long power user training on how to better use the system,” said Jeff Zarling with DAWA, the organizer of the annual BOPSS show. “I didn’t know, for example, that you could use stored routes. There are a lot of features and functionality that people are not familiar with.”
There is also be a roundtable, an interacting with the permit administration policy advisor, to submit requests for enhancements to the system and processes.
The show begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 2 and runs through 6 p.m. at the Raymond Family Community Center. On Oct. 3, it will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is event is free for oilfield workers, and includes a complimentary lunch. Those not working in the oilfield who wish to attend must register and pay a fee. Additional information is at https://www.bakkenoilshow.com/.
The second day of the show will include a well site facilities program, sponsored by Troutman Welding & Fabrication. This has been an area of dramatic change, with continued advances that are boosting production and lowering breakevens. The forum will focus on the emerging solutions and strategies that are making the Bakken better.
The trade show features a host of new and emerging products and services. There are more than 100 booths with equipment and service products for the oilfield. The event also has a social from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 that includes complimentary Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
The Oil and Gas Industry Career Fair, a brand new event for high school and college students and their parents, highlights the diversity of oil and gas career opportunities in the Bakken. Visit https://careers.bakkenoilshow.com. The free event will be 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 in the upstairs room of the Raymond Family Community Center, and will include a free meal for parents and students.
“People have different perceptions of the oil and gas industry,” Zarling said. “It’s not just rig hands slinging chain, which we don’t actually do any more. There are engineering opportunities, electrical and IT technicians. There are hundreds of job opportunities and different career paths open. This is an opportunity for the industry to present it in a more organized fashion, instead of hearsay and misperceptions.”
Williston State College, N.D., TrainND and Bismarck State College will talk about career pathways and scholarship opportunities.
