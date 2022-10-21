For the Nov. 8 General Election, there is only one contested race in Stanley and Hughes counties.
Hughes County voters will have a choice between current Sheriff Patrick Callahan and former Jones County Sheriff John Weber.
The sheriff oversees the county jail, does law enforcement, serves warrants and legal papers, provides courthouse security, transports inmates and more. The job pays $74,263 annually.
County commissioners in May 2021 appointed Callahan vice sheriff to transition him into the role held by retiring Sheriff Darin Johnson. A former Pierre police officer, Callahan was appointed sheriff in June 2021.
To keep his seat, Callahan needs to get elected to the four-year term.
A lifelong Republican and Pierre police officer, Weber over the summer changed parties to run as an Independent against Callahan.
Weber said members of local, state and federal police agencies encouraged him to run for the job.
“I am a people person and work as a team,” he said. “It’s ain’t me doing everything.”
The 60-year-old believes he’s the better choice when it comes to working with the county jail and law enforcement because of his previous experience. Weber served as sheriff in Jones County from 2010 to 2018.
“I know I could handle it because Jones County is similar in size area-wise,” he said.
Raised in Draper, Weber graduated in 1980 from Jones County High School. He was a reserve officer for Pierre police for 10 years and has worked for the department for seven years.
A native of Sturgis who has lived in Pierre for 30 years, Callahan said he chose to run because there’s a lot of work that needs to be done with the office and jail.
“When I came in, the financial situation at the jail was just dire,” he said. “We were actually losing money due to increased inflation and increased cost of food and medical (treatment). We had to make some adjustments.”
Opened in 2012, the jail houses inmates from 14 counties in south central South Dakota and for federal agencies.
The 54-year-old said his office recently negotiated its first rate increase since the 1990s to hold U.S. Marshal Service inmates. The county increased the rate from $80 to $95 a day.
The office also expects to finalize a deal with the state to house up to 45 inmates, beginning as early as Nov. 1.
“We will be the first jail in South Dakota to hold state inmates,” Callahan said. “We’ve been working on an agreement for almost a year.”
Callahan said he believes his ability to manage very complex organizations and budgets is a plus.
“The Hughes County Sheriff’s (Office) has a $6 million (budget),” he said. “That’s almost 40 to 50 percent of the county budget. The sheriff’s department has 50 employees. You need someone who is confident and a capable law enforcement leader.”
Callahan and his wife Karen own Life Works Media and have a contract to manage the city-owned Oahe TV.
Early voting is underway at the courthouse at 104 E. Capitol Ave. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. Hughes County voting locations include Faith Lutheran Church at 714 N. Grand Ave., New Life Assembly of God Church at 1120 N. Harrison Ave. and Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center at 500 East Capitol Ave., all in Pierre; Blunt Community Center at 106 E. Newberry Ave.; and City of Harrold Auditorium at 102 First St.
Monday is the last day to register to vote.
