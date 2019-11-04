The Secretary of State’s office received petitions for two ballot questions, on Nov. 4. If validated and certified, the ballot questions will appear on the general election ballot on Nov. 3, 2020.
The deadline to submit ballot question petitions was Nov. 4 at 5:00 p.m. central time. Petitions will be reviewed by the Secretary of State’s office in the order in which they were received.
The first petition was titled “An initiated measure on legalizing marijuana for medical use.” It was sponsored by Melissa mentele and has the sponsor’s estimated number of signatures of 35,180
The second petition was titled “An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution to legalize, regulate,and tax marijuana and to require the legislature to pass laws regarding hemp as well as laws ensuring access to marijuana for medical use.” It was sponsored by Brendan Johnson and hasthe sponsor’s estimated number of signatures of 53,377.
In order to qualify to be placed on the 2020 general election ballot, an Initiated Measure requires 16,961 valid signatures and a Constitutional Amendment requires 33,921 valid signatures.
As outlined in South Dakota Codified Law 2-1-16 and 2-1-17, the Secretary of State’s office will now conduct a random sampling of the petition signatures to determine the validity.
