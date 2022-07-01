Baseball brings people together all over the country, it’s no different in Pierre. While the Pierre Trappers are a minor league baseball team there is nothing minor about the impact it has on the players who come here to play.
Tynan Shahidi and Trevor Segraves are two players on the team who came to Pierre to play baseball with the team this summer. Shahidi and Segraves both wanted to play baseball but found their way here a little differently.
Shahidi, who is originally from Iowa, said that he heard about the Trappers from another guy on the team.
“I heard about it from Noah McCreary. Who’s the other Iowa guy on the team and I play ball in Tennessee right now currently in the transfer portal just figuring things out,” Shahidi said.
Segraves is from Santa Clarita, California, but his college coach is who got him to Pierre.
“I played at Ottawa University, it’s in Arizona, and my coach sent me here and so far I’ve been having a great time,” Segraves said.
With a lot of different players coming from different areas and colleges it might be hard to play well together, but Shahidi and Segraves agreed that it didn’t take much for all of them to work well together.
Shahidi said that as a baseball player you get used to playing with many different people.
“For me, I’ve been in college baseball for four years, so it was nice to know guys like Noah, guys like Casey already before coming in. But no, I feel like we’re all a bunch of ballplayers. We all gel well together, and so we come in every day and get after it, it’s a good time,” Shahidi said.
Segraves said he enjoys getting the opportunity to meet new people and see their perspectives.
“The biggest thing I was excited about coming into this was meeting people from a bunch of different states and seeing how they play the game and their approaches. It was more of a learning experience and I was excited for a new atmosphere and ready to take it on,” Segraves said.
Shahidi said one of the biggest differences in minor league ball is there isn’t a ton of downtime for players, and you have to come in ready to work.
“You gotta be more gritty if you wanna play summer ball and we’re playing every night you know, I’m saying there’s hardly any days off around here. We got 26 straight games or something like that. You just have to come to the ballpark every day ready to get after it,” Shahidi said.
Segraves said that with playing every day comes a responsibility to be as healthy as you can.
“Biggest thing and staying healthy. You know, you’re like Tynan said playing every single day. If not, you’re playing every other day. So the biggest change for me is just getting ready to play a game every day. That’s a little different outside of that, it’s just baseball,” Segraves said.
Shahidi said getting into a routine is helpful for the team to stay on top of their game.
“Coach Jamie always preaches sticking to a routine and I think so far we’re starting to pick up on that and adjusting well, so I’m sticking to my routine. I know Trev is sticking to his routine. Boys are ready,” Shahidi said.
Segraves agreed and also said that they do try to utilize their days off.
“I mean, it’s just waking up and playing baseball, really. Whether we’re on the road or at home, you’re always gonna be in that mindset, but you take advantage of those days off, especially if you’re in the town. It’s nice to explore and get to know Pierre and that’s the biggest thing that I would like to do is travel a bit and enjoy myself along with playing baseball every day,” Segraves said.
There’s many things for players to gain from playing in minor leagues, but Shahidi said for him it’s about getting yourself out there.
“Exposure. I’m trying to get good stats. I mean, I want to sign an Indy ball contract within the next year and stuff like that. So it’s just an opportunity,” Shahidi said.
Segraves said that it’s also about staying ready for college.
“It’s just coming back ready in the fall from my college. I’m only a sophomore so I’m just trying to improve every single day and be ready to play right away at my school,” Segraves said.
General Manager John Hunt agreed and said that that’s what it’s all about but it’s also a good experience for other reasons.
“Summer League is about them getting reps to be better players, when they go back to their colleges,” Hunt said. “They also choose to see another part of the country and make some new friends.”
The seasons can get long for these players, especially when they are playing every day, but Shahidi said that it’s easy to keep your energy up when you have good leaders.
“We’re a bunch of competitors. We come to the ballpark every day expecting to win. I know last week it probably didn’t feel like it but we got a couple good leaders in this dugout that can hold people accountable,” Shahidi said.
Another thing they felt kept their energy up during games is the fans.
“Hyde Stadium and the trap house is where it’s at. We have fans coming out. Boys are really cool to hang out with and so everything’s going well right now, finally winning some ball games, So that’s what trumps everything,” Shahidi said.
Hunt said that sometimes these players don’t have those crowds watching them like they do here.
“Some of these kids are playing in front of 50 or 100 people. They come to Pierre; they’re playing in front of five or 600 on a regular basis. So just the energy that we bring for the players, helps them get fired up and more excited and ready to play,” Hunt said.
Segraves agreed that having that atmosphere helps them keep going.
“The fans are so awesome. Having a crowd behind you when you get a big hit. And, you know, atmosphere, adrenaline, it really it’s really something different,” Segraves said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.