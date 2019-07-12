School will be starting soon, and First Dakota National Bank is conducting a school supply drive to help ensure local students have the school supplies they need.

First Dakota invites the community to participate in this drive.

If you wish to donate items, please drop off at any First Dakota location through Friday, August 2.

The items needed include: Pocket folders in solid colors; 1 subject spiral notebooks; blue, black and red pens; 8 classic color markers; large box of Kleenex; 3-ring binders, 1 inch; Elmer’s white glue; box of 24 crayons; color pencils; glue sticks; No. 2 pencils and rulers.

