School will be starting soon, and First Dakota National Bank is conducting a school supply drive to help ensure local students have the school supplies they need.
First Dakota invites the community to participate in this drive.
If you wish to donate items, please drop off at any First Dakota location through Friday, August 2.
The items needed include: Pocket folders in solid colors; 1 subject spiral notebooks; blue, black and red pens; 8 classic color markers; large box of Kleenex; 3-ring binders, 1 inch; Elmer’s white glue; box of 24 crayons; color pencils; glue sticks; No. 2 pencils and rulers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.