The 4-Corners baseball team of the Pony Hills Amateur Baseball League played the Plankinton Bankers in Plankinton on Thursday night. The Bankers defeated 4-Corners by a 6-2 score.
Three of the six Bankers runs came on 4-Corners errors, with a fourth run coming on a bases loaded walk. Josh Engquist hit a two-run single in the fifth inning for the lone earned runs. 4-Corners found themselves down 6-0 going into the sixth inning. Nathan Hainy got 4-Corners on the board when he scored on an Andrew McCloud triple. 4-Corners added another run in the ninth inning on a Justin Allen single, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.
Travis Gant got the win for the Bankers. He surrendered one run on five hits over six innings, striking out five.
Austin Hand took the loss on the mound for 4-Corners. He went four and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out two.
4-Corners fell to 7-5 with the loss, while the Bankers improved to a perfect 12-0 with the victory. 4-Corners will next see action against the Plankinton Gold Sox (3-7) next Thursday in Plankinton. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
