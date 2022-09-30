It’s not uncommon to see BankWest on scoreboards around the Pierre community, but there’s a reason for that.
The South Dakota-based bank has donated 18 scoreboards around the capital city over the past 40 years, including its most recent contribution at the Oahe Softball Complex.
On Thursday morning, representatives from BankWest, the Oahe JO Softball Association and the City of Pierre recognized one of five new scoreboards installed at the softball complex.
“We always welcome the chance to partner with the City on projects that benefit the community,” BankWest Regional President Andy Hubbart said in a city press release. “The scoreboards enhance recreational facilities that add to the local quality of life, which fits perfectly with our mission to help communities succeed.”
Hubbart, Pierre Parks and Recreation Board member Jeff Hanig, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding, OSA’s Mark Gageby and Pierre's Parks and Rec. Director Bryan Tipton all took part in Thursday’s photoshoot, as they stood in front of Field C’s new scoreboard.
“The entire softball program brings a lot of people to Pierre for different tournaments, and BankWest’s contribution here — it just really increases the availability of the fields and the professionalism of the field. So it's just a big thing for the City of Pierre,” Harding told the Capital Journal Thursday. “Bankwest has just been a great partner with the City of Pierre. Sports events themselves, sometimes, don't have the revenue sources or create the revenue to do a lot of those things, like fencing and lights and scoreboards. So this contribution of Bankwest really, really helps that entire sport and the City of Pierre.”
BankWest covered the nearly $31,000 project, and the city will pay for any future maintenance costs. Staff members from the city’s park and electric divisions replaced the old scoreboards during a three-day period. The first was installed on Sept. 19, and the last on Sept. 21.
For Pierre fastpitch softball head coach Dean Hall, he’s more than happy with the renovation. Because the old scoreboards were in need of a dire upgrade.
“It's been off and on through the past couple of years. It hasn't worked at all this summer,” Hall said on Wednesday.
The softball coach went into more detail about how much of a nuisance the prior scoreboards were.
“You gotta keep asking the umpire how much time is left — if you're not keeping track of it yourself,” Hall said. “And then not having a pitch up there, balls and strikes, (and) what inning we're in. It's been extremely difficult, but we've worked through it. And now we're getting a new one, so it's all good now.”
Hall added that he’s thankful for BankWest’s generous donation.
But this is the latest of many gifts that the bank has given to Pierre over the years.
The first occurred back in 1980 when the Pierre Governors football team received a new scoreboard at Hollister Field.
But why scoreboards? There’s an explanation for that as well.
“I think it's just always been a passion of (Chairman, President and CEO Charles Burke’s) for the last three years,” Hubbart told the Capital Journal on Thursday. “It's one that he’s focused on, and it's just one that he continues to have a passion for.”
When asked if BankWest will donate anything other than scoreboards, Hubbart said it depends on the many requests the bank receives from surrounding clubs and athletic departments.
“As of right now, we don't have anything formally committed to but that can change daily,” he said.
Regardless of what BankWest donates to the capital city, it’s part of the company’s philosophy.
“BankWest is a community family-owned bank, and we have to give back to the community because we're supported by the community,” Hubbart said. “So it only makes sense for us to invest in the facilities within Pierre and then the other communities that we serve. And this is just one of the ways that we feel like we can contribute.”
Harding, a Pierre native, recalls how much the bank has given back to the community throughout the years — and in more ways than one.
“I remember that as a young man growing up here that BankWest has always been a very community-minded business,” Harding said. “And they've contributed to sports events, social events (and) different community events. They've always been a great partner with the city. And so, this has been a thing that they've done for years and years and years.”
The mayor believes these types of contributions bring the city closer together, which is why he’s harped on the idea of business collaborations in Pierre since he was elected to office in 2017.
“I've always stressed partnerships with the cities and local businesses, and this is just an example of what can happen when those partnerships develop between elected officials, city staff and private businesses — on what can happen and what we can do for the City of Pierre.”
And while Hubbart said BankWest doesn’t have plans to donate another scoreboard at this time, it wouldn’t surprise him if that changes later down the road.
“...I'm sure this won't be the last one we've done,” Hubbart said.
